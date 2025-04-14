The folks at USA Today released a new mock draft, and they have Miami taking one of the more popular players in this draft, who has skyrocketed up draft boards in the past month or so. But is pick #13 too high for this player? Many, I think, would believe so.
Round 1, Pick #13: Grey Zabel, OT/G, North Dakota St
“Is it sexy? No. Is it early for an FCS lineman? Maybe. Is there anything more important for this team than safeguarding QB Tua Tagovailoa? Undoubtedly not – his availability issues in 2024 leading to another unraveled season. Zabel (6-6, 312), a Senior Bowl standout this year, can play every position on the offensive line. It stands to reason 2024 second-rounder Patrick Paul will get the first crack at replacing retired LT Terron Armstead, but Zabel’s versatility could make him an insurance policy. Barring that, he could immediately take over at left guard – for the next decade..”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Tough-guy profile on this prospect coming out of North Dakota State. Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging. Teams might ask Zabel to snap during draft season in order to project positional flexibility.
Strengths
- Has played four of the five O-line positions.
- Able to unlock hips/ankles and set a sudden anchor.
- Quick to pass off twisters and search for incoming traffic.
- Makes a point to get body on body to seal blocks.
- Upper- and lower-body power to generate movement at the point.
- Never loses sight of his work-up target on combo blocks.
Weaknesses
- Needs work stabilizing base width in pass sets.
- More grab than punch in pass pro.
- Too much waist-bending and leaning to brace.
- Short arms create difficulties in sustaining blocks.
- Hands get wide and will slide off the target as a run blocker.
The Draft Network Draft Profile
Strengths:
- Athletic ability
- Natural power
- Patient pass setter
- Football character
- Finishes plays well
Concerns:
- Bull in a china shop at times
- Struggles to fit hands in the run game consistently
- Needs to improve backside zone footwork and landmarks
Film Analysis:
Grey Zabel enters the 2025 NFL Draft as the premier offensive lineman from the FCS, representing the storied pipeline of North Dakota State. Following in the footsteps of Dillon Radunz, Cordell Volson, Cody Mauch, and Jalen Sundell, Zabel is the latest exciting Bison offensive line prospect.
A mainstay starter since the end of the 2022 season, he has logged starts at every position on the line except center. In 2024, Zabel served as the full-time left tackle, showcasing a physical and promising skill set that projects most effectively to the interior, particularly at center. Despite limited experience at the position, Zabel’s tools and film have made him a highly sought-after prospect in what is shaping up to be a weaker class at center.
Zabel’s game reflects the same physicality, power, and relentless finishing ability that have become hallmarks of NDSU offensive linemen, who consistently anchor one of the nation’s top rushing attacks. His size and frame are prototypical for an NFL center, offering a strong foundation for success at the next level.
Athletically, Zabel is an impressive prospect. His sturdy, coiled frame allows him to maintain a powerful stance throughout reps, complemented by a degree of fluidity and twitch that stands out, particularly in pass protection. One of Zabel’s standout traits is his patience and poise, critical qualities for handling defensive line games and rush moves designed to misdirect him. Even as he transitions to center, his ability to stay composed in protection is a transferable skill that should ease the adjustment.
Zabel’s natural power is undeniable. Watching his film, it’s evident he was built to play offensive line. His aggression and physicality at the point of attack are consistent and reliable indicators of how he’ll handle the NFL’s demands. Additionally, his football character and commitment to finishing blocks will be key for evaluators when projecting his fit at the professional level.
That said, Zabel does have areas for improvement. His technique in the run game can falter in chaotic situations—at times resembling a bull in a china shop—particularly against defensive fronts that exchange gaps post-snap. He occasionally relies more on lunging his body into blocks rather than properly fitting his hands before driving, a habit he’ll need to refine. Additionally, creating more efficient footwork—especially on the backside of wide-zone plays—will be critical to his success in mastering the scheme versatility expected of an NFL center.
Overall, Zabel projects as an early-to-mid-round center with the tools to contribute early and develop into a full-time starter. His combination of unteachable traits and intangibles, paired with clear areas for growth, make him an exciting prospect with a high ceiling.
Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter
Exposures: Colorado (2024), Illinois State (2024), South Dakota State (2024), Abilene Christian (2024)