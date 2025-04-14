The folks at USA Today released a new mock draft, and they have Miami taking one of the more popular players in this draft, who has skyrocketed up draft boards in the past month or so. But is pick #13 too high for this player? Many, I think, would believe so.

Round 1, Pick #13: Grey Zabel, OT/G, North Dakota St

“Is it sexy? No. Is it early for an FCS lineman? Maybe. Is there anything more important for this team than safeguarding QB Tua Tagovailoa? Undoubtedly not – his availability issues in 2024 leading to another unraveled season. Zabel (6-6, 312), a Senior Bowl standout this year, can play every position on the offensive line. It stands to reason 2024 second-rounder Patrick Paul will get the first crack at replacing retired LT Terron Armstead, but Zabel’s versatility could make him an insurance policy. Barring that, he could immediately take over at left guard – for the next decade..”

Overview

Tough-guy profile on this prospect coming out of North Dakota State. Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging. Teams might ask Zabel to snap during draft season in order to project positional flexibility.

Strengths