USA Today released its most recent mock draft, and they have Miami addressing the secondary in round 1 with who most people believe is the best safety in this draft class.

Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

“A team that’s lost so much beef from its trenches in recent years could always use more. Yet the Fins may have no more glaring need than on the back end after sterling FS Jevon Holland joined the Giants. Starks can play deep, near the line or in the slot – and might be the ideal choice here for a team that probably needs to win immediately if HC Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier want to be back in 2026.”

Overview