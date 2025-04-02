USA Today released its most recent mock draft, and they have Miami addressing the secondary in round 1 with who most people believe is the best safety in this draft class.
Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
“A team that’s lost so much beef from its trenches in recent years could always use more. Yet the Fins may have no more glaring need than on the back end after sterling FS Jevon Holland joined the Giants. Starks can play deep, near the line or in the slot – and might be the ideal choice here for a team that probably needs to win immediately if HC Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier want to be back in 2026.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starter with reams of high-leverage games on his résumé. Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep. Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape but he figures to test well and star in team interviews. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling.
Strengths
- Has football IQ and athleticism to play multiple spots.
- Speed to phase deep routes or recover when necessary.
- Locates deep ball and plays it with plus body control.
- Challenges pass catchers with good force.
- Flows downhill and squeezes workspace for runners.
- Slips around big bodies and moves toward the action.
- Able to mirror and track bounce-outs with excellent burst.
- Gets runners down when he’s in position.
Weaknesses
- Average peripheral vision and block shed as a down safety.
- Slows and catches contact when tackling running backs.
- Inconsistent to stack blocks or spill the run from the box.
- Suspect pursuit angles surrender long touchdowns.
- Too many eye violations in coverage this year.
- Loses connection at break points when playing man.