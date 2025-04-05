Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently tweeted on X that he had contacted four free agents who could help the Miami Dolphins.



Yet, the team has not contacted any of them.



Jackson says that this indicates that General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel are fully invested in the upcoming draft.



Jackson also describes Grier’s strategy as one that exhibits “patience and discipline.”



From my perspective, as a fan, it’s confusing.



Expecting to fill all the needs on the Miami Dolphins roster through the draft seems unrealistic.



The term unrealistic is a gross understatement.



Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel’s draft history has been less than stellar, typically resulting in one or two starting-caliber players.



What is the harm in signing a couple of the remaining free-agent players to help fill the team’s areas of need?



It provides depth and brings in a veteran presence into the locker room.



As a fan of this team for as long as I can remember, Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel seem to lack urgency.



Given the pressure they should be experiencing going into the 2025 season, knowing that the Dolphins need to perform at a very high level and depending so heavily on the upcoming draft makes no sense.



Grier and McDaniel may surprise us with an outstanding draft yielding numerous starters.



Then again, if I were a betting man, I would ignore the odds of that happening.



As a fan looking in from the outside, I remain confused.





