Last season was a bit of a disappointing one, not just for the Dolphins, but for the AFC East as a whole. In the close season, there was more hype about this division than most, with the Buffalo Bills already at powerhouse status, and Miami looking primed and ready to join them. Add to that a Jets side looking to reboot its Aaron Rodgers era, and surely the seemingly stacked division would provide plenty of competition, right?

Well, unfortunately, not. Buffalo performed far better than anyone thought they would, romping to a fifth straight AFC East crown before riding the coattails of Josh Allen all the way to the conference championships. Both the Dolphins and the Jets, however, were unable to convert their preseason promise into actual results. Quarterback woes for both were the downfall, with the former constantly losing Tua Tagovailoa due to injuries while the latter got an old and crooked version of A-Rod.

Luckily for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins, though, the 2024 season is now firmly in the rearview mirror, and all eyes are now on next season. So, do the bookies think that the Hard Rock Stadium outfit has any hope of claiming divisional honors for the first time since 2008? Let’s find out.

Bills

The Buffalo Bills dominated the AFC East in 2024, and football odds providers fancy them to do the same again this year. The latest online football odds currently make the Highmark side a short-priced -240 favorite to win the division for the sixth straight campaign next term, and after last season, why wouldn’t they?

The Bills finished the regular season 13-4 last term, with quarterback Josh Allen remaining the nucleus of their success. The former University of Wyoming standout produced a career year in which he threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns, in addition to a further 12 scores on the ground. Those exploits secured him the MVP award for the first time ever, and he went on to mastermind postseason victories against both the Broncos and the much-fancied Baltimore Ravens before being downed by the then-champion Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in five years.

YOUR 2025 NFL REGULAR SEASON MVP JOSH ALLEN! 🏆🤩#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RfAO9V1bXL — Bodog (@BodogCA) February 7, 2025

Buffalo rewarded Allen for his exploits with a six-year, $330 million deal, locking him down as the franchise’s centerpiece for years to come. The additions of Joey Bosa on the edge and Josh Palmer as a weapon in the receiving corps added further layers to an already sturdy roster. As such, it’s not surprising they’re the front runners for yet more divisional honors in 2025.

Dolphins

Before last term, the Dolphins had been quietly emerging into a strong outfit, and a deep postseason run seemed just around the corner. Back-to-back playoff visits in 2022 and 2023 had many in Florida thinking optimistically for the first time in a generation, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa one of the very best on his day, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle one of the finest duos in the entire league.

Unfortunately, though, Miami took a huge backward step last term, finishing 8-9 and snapping their postseason streak at two. Tagovailoa had another rollercoaster season, struggling with injuries and interceptions, and it seems impossible at this point for the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout to complete a full season without spending time in the treatment room. Add to that the fact that the team’s defense showed plenty of cracks down the stretch, and it’s clear to see why the bookies make them a distant +450 to win the division this season.

Miami’s offseason moves reflect their intent to build depth and strengthen problem areas. The addition of linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and cornerbacks like Artie Burns and Ifeatu Melifonwu reflects a definitive attempt to shore up a leaky defense. On offense, they’ve kept Hill and Waddle as the focal points while adding role players like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to support Tua’s efforts.

But the primary objective, without question, is somehow finding a way to keep Tua fit and firing on all cylinders. When he plays, the Dolphins are a threat against anybody. When he is crocked, be it with a concussion or something else, the whole team struggles. Could this be the season in which Tua finally makes it through unscathed?

Patriots

The Patriots stumbled to a 4-13 finish in 2024, underscoring the reality that they still have plenty of rebuilding to do. Offense was the clear Achilles’ heel, but their passing game did show signs of life toward the end of the season once Drake Maye took over under center. This offseason, he has been gifted a new shiny primary target in the form of Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster acquisition, who will headline an upgraded offense.

Even so, there is plenty of work to be done. This Pats side is a million miles away from the all-conquering dynasty led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and their odds of +600 just to win the division certainly showcase that.

Jets

The Jets floundered in 2024 despite heading into the campaign thinking that it could finally be their year. The second coming of Aaron Rodgers ultimately came to nothing, and not even the support of his former primary target in Green Bay, Davante Adams, could help them to a record better than 5-12.

Now, both of those two have departed, and Justin Fields is the new man under center. If his start to the 2024 season with the Steelers is anything to go by, the Green Machine may well have a shrewd operator on their hands, but they are still the rank +1200 outsiders to win the division this year.