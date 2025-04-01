Most Miami Dolphins fans remain upset, frustrated, and angry following the conclusion of the 2024 season.



Being from South Florida, I asked my daughter to buy me a Florida Panthers jersey.



The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup in 2024.



I would rather be a Florida Panthers fan and follow a team that knows how to win a Championship.



That was a better alternative to continuing to follow the Miami Dolphins.



As I write this article, the Florida Panthers are again on their way to the National Hockey League playoffs in a few weeks.



The Miami Dolphins are still trying to determine what went wrong.



Owner Stephen Ross is still trying to determine how to make his team successful, as he has in his numerous real estate deals.



We have a choice to make, and it is a relatively straightforward one.



We can give up on the Miami Dolphins, a team we have followed for many years, or continue to cheer for them despite their disappointing seasons.



It is the off-season, after all, and owner Stephen Ross chose to stick with General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel.



So, what will it be like for Dolphins fans?



Is it “Fins Up,” or do we forget football for the 2025 season?



We can always follow another team with a quarterback we believe in more than Tua Tagovailoa, like Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.



Or follow the “Fly Eagles Fly” bandwagon of the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles?



It is our choice to be a Miami Dolphins fan.



So, what will it be, Fins fans?



Consider leaving our team because you’re dissatisfied with the decisions, and understandably so.



Or stick with our team again, as frustrating as that may be.



Do you have any other options in mind?



I’ll continue to support the Miami Dolphins this off-season and cheer for the Florida Panthers in the meantime.