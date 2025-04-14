After orchestrating a top-10 defensive performance for the Miami Dolphins last season, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is poised to have another great year. With Miami likely to bolster its defensive roster this offseason—and key players like Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb returning from injury—Weaver will have an even bigger arsenal to work with this time around.

Weaver was instrumental in building a dominant defense that finished in the top ten, and he did it without a ton of star power. This year, the focus needs to be on beefing up the defense even more, which should only increase the level of success we see. While Miami ranked among the league’s best in total defense and passing and scoring defense, there’s still room for growth—especially in sacks and takeaways.

All signs point to Miami continuing to load up on defensive talent through both the draft and the next waves of free agency. If the front office commits to giving Weaver the personnel he needs, the Dolphins’ defense could be even more dynamic in 2025.

The beauty of Weaver’s scheme is its adaptability. He doesn’t rely on just one system—he tailors his approach to fit his roster’s strengths. If the front office can land him a few playmakers in the draft, like a versatile safety or a lockdown corner, we could see this secondary take a major leap and start to resemble what we saw from him during his time as defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Beyond the on-field results, if Weaver can mold this group into a top-tier unit again, it won’t just benefit the Dolphins in the win column. It could also launch him into a head coaching opportunity. Miami nearly lost him this offseason, as a few teams brought him in for interviews. If he can match—or even surpass—what he did in 2024, it’s all but certain that he’ll be in serious contention for a head coaching job.

With all of this in mind, fans should be excited to see what Anthony Weaver can cook up in 2025. This is also the first time in the Mike McDaniel era that the defensive staff remains virtually the same, so the team can now focus on building off last year’s success rather than having to learn a whole new system and hope it gels midseason. While Miami still has a few major holes to fill on both sides of the ball, this could finally be the year we play true complementary football—and emerge as a legitimate contender.