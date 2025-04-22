Recently, I wrote a brief article on this website outlining a personnel strategy for adding several affordable and valuable players to help fill some of the glaring holes on the roster to put the team in the position to draft the best player available (“BPA”). I explained that successful rosters in the NFL rely on a BPA strategy, generally versus drafting for significant needs of the roster, except for potential starting quarterbacks. I even credited Chris Grier for mostly following the BPA approach historically.

And then last week’s press conference happened, and boy, did I waste my time creating that strategy. We all witnessed or heard about a very defeated Grier clearly explaining that part of the Dolphins’ free agency strategy (or lack thereof) is due to the fact that the team’s needs align with the positions of strength and depth in this year’s draft. I thought this open admission by Grier was strange and almost a sign of surrender on a lot of what he has done with the team over the last six years, particularly in using a BPA approach as much as possible. Of course, it is also possible that much of what was said is a smokescreen in the week leading up to the draft, to convince other teams that Miami will address the trenches and secondary.

Something about this press conference felt different, though. Yes, there was the usual arrogant condescension and passive-aggressive comments aimed at fans and the media, but Grier came the closest I have ever seen him to taking some level of responsibility for the team’s failures, albeit in a weak way. In response to one of the tough questions posed by the Dolphins beat reporters, Grier talked about having regrets about being too deferential towards the will of his coaches when making roster decisions.

So, yes, while some responsibility was taken, Grier cited a weakness in his character that also shifts the blame towards coaches influencing his decision-making. This is akin to responding to a job interview question on your greatest weakness by citing your need and proclivity for working too hard on every project or issue you get involved in.

Based on last week’s press conference, I will no longer be spending any time commenting on or trying to project future strategy and decision-making of this team because the more I listen and try to unpack all the mixed messaging, I don’t think there is a concrete plan—not for 2025 or future years. And that lack of a coherent plan makes it extremely difficult and annoying to follow the team at any level beyond just living in the moment and enjoying the success, or turning away from the car wreck.