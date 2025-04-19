With the NFL Draft quickly approaching and subsequent waves of free agency still ahead, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier finds himself at a critical turning point. The problem? Based on his recent pre-draft press conference, Grier didn’t exactly paint a clear picture of the team’s direction. The lack of clarity is concerning because if Grier doesn’t become aggressive and decisive soon, the Dolphins are staring straight at an early reset.

Right now, the Dolphins hold three picks inside the top 100—No. 13, No. 48, and No. 98. That gives them some capital, but nowhere near enough to fix a roster with this many question marks. Depth along the defensive and offensive lines, at cornerback, and at safety (just to name a few pressing needs) are all in major need of upgrades. Grier hinted at potentially addressing these issues in the draft, but he also mentioned the number of free agents still available.

If Miami starts reaching for players just to plug holes, they risk passing up on true difference-makers. But even that would show a level of conviction that, frankly, has been missing. Grier seems to be walking the line between two strategies without committing to either, and that indecision could cost Miami dearly.

One area where Grier could try to save face is by showing aggression in the draft, even if it means trading the No. 13 pick to acquire more picks inside the top 100. He alluded to this possibility during the presser, and it’s a move the Dolphins need to make if the value is there. Adding another premium pick would give Miami the flexibility to cover more ground in a deep draft class and start rebuilding depth at multiple key positions.

Grier has to deliver more than vague platitudes. Fans and the locker room alike need to see urgency, creativity, and a sense of purpose. Whether that means flipping picks, targeting NFL-ready talent, or pulling off a surprise move, something has to happen. Because right now, this franchise is drifting. The current roster isn’t built to contend, and the front office hasn’t provided a clear roadmap to change that.

If Chris Grier truly wants to prove he’s the right guy to lead the Dolphins forward, now’s the time. This draft, and the moves that follow, can’t be safe or scattered—they need to be bold. Anything less, and the early reset everyone’s dreading might become inevitable.