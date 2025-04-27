General Manager Chris Grier assumed complete control of the Miami Dolphins draft in 2017.



From 2017 to 2024, Grier drafted fifty players. Sixteen of those fifty players remain on the team, yet only eight are starters or significant contributors. I included Patrick Paul because he is expected to start but remains unproven.



Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson, De’Von Achane, Patrick Paul, and Jason Sanders are the players.



That represents a 16% hit rate over the eight years Grier led the draft.



Which brings us to 2025.



Miami drafted eight players: three defensive tackles, an offensive guard, a cornerback, a safety, a running back, and a quarterback.



Out of the 2025 draft picks, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and guard Jonah Savaiinaea are fully expected to be in the starting lineup in September.



As for the remaining six draft picks, I hope that Chris Grier improves on his 16% draft history.



Six additional starters can be added to Grier’s draft history by including the players Grier drafted since 2017, who were not re-signed and allowed to walk in free agency.



That improves Grier’s hit rate to 28%, but Grier failed to keep what would be building blocks in the current team.



Those players are safeties Minka Fitzpatrick and Jevon Holland, defensive tackles Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins, linebacker Andrew VanGinkle, and guard Robert Hunt.



These are all positions of need, given the current roster.



But they are not with the team.



That amounts to general manager malpractice.



Grier must hit on several unsigned free agents and/or players released in the coming weeks, especially in the secondary.



If the past is prologue, and Grier’s hit rate for 2025 is not significantly greater than in the past, our tepid expectations for the 2025 season will hold.