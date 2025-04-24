Yahoo Sports released its ninth mock draft of the year, and it has Miami adding a necessary piece to the roster.

Round 1, Pick #13: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

“Jalen Ramsey might be on the move, the current Dolphins starting safeties are recently signed free agents with no long-term commitments, and slot defender Kader Kohou is a free agent after this year. So no matter where you picture Barron playing in the NFL (I see him as a slot/safety hybrid), he will be able to find a place to play, start, and impact the game somewhere in Miami’s defensive backfield.”

