The team at Yahoo Sports released their 8.0 Mock Draft, and the Dolphins are adding to their offensive line with it.
Round 1, Pick #13: Josh Conerly Jr. OT, Oregon
“Terron Armstead called it a career, ending a stellar run as a blindside offensive tackle and simultaneously creating a huge need on the Dolphins’ offensive line. Taking an offensive tackle at this point makes a lot of sense and Conerly would be a nice fit in Miami’s system. Conerly is athletic with a ton of upside and would give the Dolphins another dice roll for their tackle situation to go along with Patrick Paul.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Two-year starter whose in-season improvement and performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter make it easier to project his future. Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run. Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.
Strengths
- Showed vast improvement as the season progressed.
- Movements are composed and relatively athletic.
- Accelerates hard into down blocks.
- Works with strain at the point of attack and is rarely on the ground.
- Consistent, well-balanced slides both diagonally and back inside.
- Throws a sudden punch with good pop.
- Squeezes B-gap and scans for incoming when rusher voids.
Weaknesses
- Lacks pace to collect linebacker on work-up blocks.
- Needs to improve his play strength and play bigger.
- Oversets open up the inside door in pass protection.
- Average bender who relies on forward lean to brace up.
- Has trouble anchoring against speed-to-power rushers.
The Draft Network Draft Profile
Size:
Height: 6045
Weight: 311
Arm: 33 ½”
Hand: 10 ⅜”
Accomplishments:
All-Pac-12 honorable mention (2023) • Five-star recruit
“Josh Conerly Jr. is a high-floor, high-upside tackle who plays with a confidence and swagger that few possess in this class.”
Strengths:
- Plays with great length
- Great leverage in both phases
- High-level athlete
- Pass protection repertoire
- Good hands in protection
Concerns:
- Size
- Can improve his power in the run game
- Not a dominant finisher yet
Film Analysis:
Josh Conerly Jr. was a consensus five-star recruit from the state of Washington when he committed to play for the Oregon Ducks. Now, entering his third season with the Ducks, Conerly Jr. is draft-eligible and should demand considerable attention as one of the top offensive linemen in this class.
Watching Conerly Jr.’s growth from his sophomore year to now has been eye-opening. We always knew about his athleticism, but in his junior year, he showed improvement in virtually every area. His 2024 film is outstanding. Although Conerly Jr. is a smaller tackle at 6-foot-4, he plays with exceptional length through his hands. This is most evident in pass protection, where he consistently meets defenders with precise strikes, preventing them from getting into his chest.
Conerly Jr.’s approach to protection is impressive. He’s decisive in bringing the fight to his defenders, eager to throw his hands, but he also knows how to adjust his pass set to neutralize the rush. He undoubtedly possesses one of the best jump sets in the class, but more importantly, he has the footwork and strength to handle different types of rushers. He has multiple answers for how defenders attack him.
Conerly Jr. makes a concerted effort to play with leverage, something many tackles with his level of athleticism fail to do. He understands how to sink and drive into his blocks, winning with his center of gravity. In the run game, Conerly Jr. does a great job of attacking defenders with his hands and creating extension to displace them.
Given his smaller size, I would like to see Conerly Jr. fully embrace his identity as a finisher. He has the strength and athleticism to consistently deliver body blows and put defenders on the ground throughout a game. Improving his ability to generate power in the drive phase will help him achieve this.
All in all, Conerly Jr., despite being undersized, lacks nothing in terms of the tools necessary to play tackle at the professional level. He possesses the skill set of an NFL veteran, with precise, defensive hands, remarkable footwork in protection, and a strong understanding of leverage and pad level. Conerly Jr. will be an instant upgrade for teams looking to lock down a blindside tackle.
Prospect Projection: Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber