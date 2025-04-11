The team at Yahoo Sports released their 8.0 Mock Draft, and the Dolphins are adding to their offensive line with it.

Round 1, Pick #13: Josh Conerly Jr. OT, Oregon

“Terron Armstead called it a career, ending a stellar run as a blindside offensive tackle and simultaneously creating a huge need on the Dolphins’ offensive line. Taking an offensive tackle at this point makes a lot of sense and Conerly would be a nice fit in Miami’s system. Conerly is athletic with a ton of upside and would give the Dolphins another dice roll for their tackle situation to go along with Patrick Paul.”

Overview

Two-year starter whose in-season improvement and performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter make it easier to project his future. Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run. Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.

Strengths

Showed vast improvement as the season progressed.

Movements are composed and relatively athletic.

Accelerates hard into down blocks.

Works with strain at the point of attack and is rarely on the ground.

Consistent, well-balanced slides both diagonally and back inside.

Throws a sudden punch with good pop.

Squeezes B-gap and scans for incoming when rusher voids. Weaknesses Lacks pace to collect linebacker on work-up blocks.

Needs to improve his play strength and play bigger.

Oversets open up the inside door in pass protection.

Average bender who relies on forward lean to brace up.

Has trouble anchoring against speed-to-power rushers. The Draft Network Draft Profile

Size:

Height: 6045 Weight: 311 Arm: 33 ½” Hand: 10 ⅜” Accomplishments: All-Pac-12 honorable mention (2023) • Five-star recruit “Josh Conerly Jr. is a high-floor, high-upside tackle who plays with a confidence and swagger that few possess in this class.”