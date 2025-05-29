With great pleasure, we at DolphinsTalk.com are proud to announce the 5th annual DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year Contest.
The winner will get two game tickets, a parking pass, and a $100 Visa Gift card for a Miami Dolphins Home Game of their choice this season at Hard Rock Stadium.
HOW TO ENTER YOUR SUBMISSION
- Email DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com with your name and the military branch you currently serve or did serve.
- Include a brief write-up on why you should be chosen as the DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year and why you should win this contest.
- Let us know which HOME game you can and want to attend. The contest is only for a Miami Dolphins home game at Hard Rock Stadium
The deadline to submit your entry is Monday, July 7th. We will announce the winners in late July/early August on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.
*Winners are responsible for travel and being able to physically get to South Florida and the game. This contest is only for tickets, a parking pass, and the Visa gift card.
**Previous Winners are not eligible to enter this contest
***All selected winners will have to show proof of service before tickets/parking pass are transferred to them