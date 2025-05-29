With great pleasure, we at DolphinsTalk.com are proud to announce the 5th annual DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year Contest.

The winner will get two game tickets, a parking pass, and a $100 Visa Gift card for a Miami Dolphins Home Game of their choice this season at Hard Rock Stadium.

HOW TO ENTER YOUR SUBMISSION

Email DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com with your name and the military branch you currently serve or did serve.

Include a brief write-up on why you should be chosen as the DolphinsTalk.com Military Fan of the Year and why you should win this contest.

Let us know which HOME game you can and want to attend. The contest is only for a Miami Dolphins home game at Hard Rock Stadium

The deadline to submit your entry is Monday, July 7th. We will announce the winners in late July/early August on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

*Winners are responsible for travel and being able to physically get to South Florida and the game. This contest is only for tickets, a parking pass, and the Visa gift card.

**Previous Winners are not eligible to enter this contest

***All selected winners will have to show proof of service before tickets/parking pass are transferred to them