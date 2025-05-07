Danny Parkins of Breakfast Ball on FOX Sports released a Top 10 2026 Mock Draft. He has Miami picking 8th overall and landing arguably the best player in next year’s draft.

Round 1, Pick #8: Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU

“I know Dolphins fans are going to be disappointed if they’re picking in the top eight next year, but I don’t think you’ll be disappointed if Harold Perkins becomes a Dolphin. He might be the best athlete in college football. Yes, he had the big injury. We’ll see what level of production he has going forward. But it’s their defensive line that’s left a lot to be desired. They’ve made a lot of investments, some of that is due to injury. But you bring in a true blue-chip, Swiss Army knife of a player that can get to the quarterback, that’s a focal point for the Dolphins defense moving forward.”

Draft Profile: Bio

Harold Perkins Jr. grew up in Cypress, Texas, and attended Cypress Park High School. He excelled in both football and basketball, earning 1st team All-Greater Houston honors as a running back and linebacker. Perkins was a five-star recruit and the top linebacker in the 2022 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. His high school career included running for 983 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior year, alongside 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks on defense.

At LSU, Perkins quickly established himself as a key defensive player. In his freshman season, he played in all 14 games with eight starts, earning First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and Freshman All-America honors. Over two years, he accumulated 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and seven forced fumbles in 27 games. Perkins’ performances against Arkansas, Alabama, and Florida were particularly impactful, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability.

Perkins’ accolades include Second-Team All-SEC in 2023 and First-Team All-SEC in 2022. He was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week multiple times and earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. His speed, strength, and instincts have made him a versatile asset on defense, playing both linebacker and edge roles effectively.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Exceptional tackling ability with strong grip strength and closing speed, making him reliable in various defensive roles.

Elite burst and quickness, allowing him to react and close on plays rapidly.

Has the speed of a safety playing linebacker – outstanding sideline-to-sideline range, effectively containing plays and forcing them back inside.

Versatile defensive playmaker with experience at both linebacker and edge positions.

Explosive pass-rushing skills with the ability to convert speed to power.

Fluidity and agility in coverage, showing promise in defending against the pass.

High football IQ, enabling quick play recognition and decisive actions on the field.

Proven ability to perform under pressure, delivering key plays in critical game situations.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Undersized for a traditional linebacker role, requiring additional mass and strength to compete at the NFL level.

Can be over-aggressive, occasionally running himself out of position.

Struggled as a run defender when playing off-ball linebacker, indicating a need for improvement in this area.

Average length could be a disadvantage against bigger, more athletic tight ends.

Needs to develop a more diverse pass-rushing repertoire to become a consistent threat in the NFL.

Scouting Report: Summary Harold Perkins Jr. is a dynamic playmaker with elite sideline-to-sideline range and exceptional burst. His ability to excel in multiple roles—whether it’s as an edge rusher or off-ball linebacker will make him a coveted prospect. His collegiate stats, including 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks, underscore his disruptive presence. However, Perkins does come with some concerns. At 6’1″ and 220 pounds, he’s undersized for a traditional linebacker role at the next level, which could impact his ability to shed blocks and take on bigger, stronger opponents. His aggressiveness, while a strength, can lead to him being out of position at times. To maximize his potential, Perkins will need to add bulk and refine his run-stopping abilities, as well as diversify his pass-rushing techniques. In the NFL, Perkins projects as a versatile defensive chess piece, best utilized in a hybrid role that leverages his speed and playmaking skills. With the right coaching and development, Perkins has the upside to become a standout defender, a consistent game-changer on Sundays, and a high first-round selection.