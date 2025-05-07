Danny Parkins of Breakfast Ball on FOX Sports released a Top 10 2026 Mock Draft. He has Miami picking 8th overall and landing arguably the best player in next year’s draft.
Round 1, Pick #8: Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU
“I know Dolphins fans are going to be disappointed if they’re picking in the top eight next year, but I don’t think you’ll be disappointed if Harold Perkins becomes a Dolphin. He might be the best athlete in college football. Yes, he had the big injury. We’ll see what level of production he has going forward. But it’s their defensive line that’s left a lot to be desired. They’ve made a lot of investments, some of that is due to injury. But you bring in a true blue-chip, Swiss Army knife of a player that can get to the quarterback, that’s a focal point for the Dolphins defense moving forward.”
NFL Draft Buzz Profile
Draft Profile: Bio
Harold Perkins Jr. grew up in Cypress, Texas, and attended Cypress Park High School. He excelled in both football and basketball, earning 1st team All-Greater Houston honors as a running back and linebacker. Perkins was a five-star recruit and the top linebacker in the 2022 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. His high school career included running for 983 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior year, alongside 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks on defense.
At LSU, Perkins quickly established himself as a key defensive player. In his freshman season, he played in all 14 games with eight starts, earning First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and Freshman All-America honors. Over two years, he accumulated 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and seven forced fumbles in 27 games. Perkins’ performances against Arkansas, Alabama, and Florida were particularly impactful, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability.
Perkins’ accolades include Second-Team All-SEC in 2023 and First-Team All-SEC in 2022. He was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week multiple times and earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. His speed, strength, and instincts have made him a versatile asset on defense, playing both linebacker and edge roles effectively.
Scouting Report: Strengths
- Exceptional tackling ability with strong grip strength and closing speed, making him reliable in various defensive roles.
- Elite burst and quickness, allowing him to react and close on plays rapidly.
- Has the speed of a safety playing linebacker – outstanding sideline-to-sideline range, effectively containing plays and forcing them back inside.
- Versatile defensive playmaker with experience at both linebacker and edge positions.
- Explosive pass-rushing skills with the ability to convert speed to power.
- Fluidity and agility in coverage, showing promise in defending against the pass.
- High football IQ, enabling quick play recognition and decisive actions on the field.
- Proven ability to perform under pressure, delivering key plays in critical game situations.
Scouting Report: Weaknesses
- Undersized for a traditional linebacker role, requiring additional mass and strength to compete at the NFL level.
- Can be over-aggressive, occasionally running himself out of position.
- Struggled as a run defender when playing off-ball linebacker, indicating a need for improvement in this area.
- Average length could be a disadvantage against bigger, more athletic tight ends.
- Needs to develop a more diverse pass-rushing repertoire to become a consistent threat in the NFL.
Scouting Report: Summary
Harold Perkins Jr. is a dynamic playmaker with elite sideline-to-sideline range and exceptional burst. His ability to excel in multiple roles—whether it’s as an edge rusher or off-ball linebacker will make him a coveted prospect. His collegiate stats, including 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks, underscore his disruptive presence.
However, Perkins does come with some concerns. At 6’1″ and 220 pounds, he’s undersized for a traditional linebacker role at the next level, which could impact his ability to shed blocks and take on bigger, stronger opponents. His aggressiveness, while a strength, can lead to him being out of position at times. To maximize his potential, Perkins will need to add bulk and refine his run-stopping abilities, as well as diversify his pass-rushing techniques.
In the NFL, Perkins projects as a versatile defensive chess piece, best utilized in a hybrid role that leverages his speed and playmaking skills. With the right coaching and development, Perkins has the upside to become a standout defender, a consistent game-changer on Sundays, and a high first-round selection.
The Draft Network Profile
Size:
Height: 6’1″ | Weight: 220 lbs
Accomplishments:
First-Team All-SEC (2023) • Second-Team All-SEC (2022) • Freshman All-America (2022)
“Harold Perkins Jr. is a game-changing defender who can make game-changing plays sacking the quarterback as an edge defender, defending the pass when dropping in coverage, and tackling ball-carriers.”
Strengths:
- Positional-versatility
- High-instincts player
- Impactful pass rusher
- Game-changer with impactful plays
Concerns:
- Strength to set the edge against the run
- Improve key and diagnosis as an off-ball LB
- Length and size
Film Analysis:
Harold Perkins Jr. is a former five-star defender who burst onto the scene as a true freshman making impactful plays and quickly gaining a reputation as one of the best defensive players in college football. Perkins’ biggest impact came as an edge rusher.
Perkins showcases a detailed understanding of how to beat OTs and get to the quarterback. Perkins not only made big-time plays but did them in clutch moments as a much-needed bright spot for an LSU defense that struggled and needed a big-time play to help win the game. Perkins has an explosive first step combined with natural bend and closing speed that aids in how efficient and effective he is as a threat to offenses rushing the quarterback.
Perkins is an alignment-versatile defender who will align everywhere from a blitzing-A-gap defender to the stack backer position, or from a stand-up edge rusher to playing the nickel and carrying slot receivers vertical up the field. All of those alignments allow Perkins to truly be a chess piece and in advantageous situations to make impactful plays for the LSU defense.
As a pass rusher, Perkins is most effectively aligned as a stand-up edge rusher. At the snap, Perkins has an explosive first step allowing him to quickly gain ground on offensive tackles, putting them in difficult positions early on in the rep. At the apex of the route, Perkins’ height becomes an advantage of his due to his ability to dip under OTs and he shows to have good bend and fluid hips to turn the corner and get to the quarterback. Perkins has great burst and acceleration. Once he turns the corner, he has closing speed to the quarterback and finishes the play. At moments, his speed appears to overwhelm OTs and his sacks happen so quickly that the quarterbacks don’t appear to be anticipating any contact. This puts Perkins in position for strip-sacks and fumble recoveries. Perkins appears to be a high-IQ natural pass rusher whose combination of hand maneuvers work as a complementary addition to his natural athleticism as a pass rusher. Perkins can redirect and is a smooth change-of-direction player.
Playing the stack backer position, Perkins profiles as a sideline-to-sideline player who is an easy accelerator and makes plays all over the field. Perkins has the speed to track ball-carriers down and has a high motor.
The areas of concern for Pekins are twofold. Although Perkins is a high-level pass rusher, he would be considered undersized by NFL standards. His lack of size shows in his ability to sustain the edge against the run. It appears to be difficult for Perkins to shed offensive linemen when engaged and he also struggles to sustain the line of scrimmage. Perkins needs to improve the quickness in which he diagnoses run plays and attacks gaps to make tackles at or near the line of scrimmage from the stack linebacker position. Right now, Perkins takes time to read run plays, and offensive linemen can climb to him and block him, creating an opportunity for a big run.
Overall, Perkins is a versatile chess piece type of player whose main concern is not skill nor production, but where he will play to be most productive while limiting disadvantageous situations.