It’s never to early for a good Mock Draft. And our friends at Pro Football Sports Network released a super early 2026 three round mock draft. And with their four picks in the first three rounds, here is who they have the Dolphins selecting below.

Round 1, Pick #13: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Miami’s roster has top-tier talent, but it’s thin in certain spots, especially in the secondary. Cornerback stands out as a clear area for improvement entering 2025.

Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell, is a high-IQ cover man with excellent speed and short-area burst. In 2024, he notched two interceptions and 12 pass breakups for Clemson.

Draft Profile: Bio

The Terrell legacy continues with Avieon, who has carved out his own identity at Clemson despite walking in the considerable shadow of his brother, All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell. Coming from Atlanta’s Westlake High School, Terrell arrived in Death Valley as more than just a sibling connection – he was a complete football player who made impacts in all three phases of the game. After getting his feet wet with 375 snaps over 13 games (five starts) as a freshman, Terrell vaulted himself into the national spotlight with a breakout sophomore campaign in 2024, starting all 14 games and logging a staggering 816 defensive snaps – the most by a Tiger cornerback since 2016.

The numbers tell the story of a defensive playmaker extraordinaire: 64 tackles (4.5 for loss), 13 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and a sack. His 13 PBUs tied the Clemson sophomore record and established him as the most disruptive Tiger defender in the secondary since 2014. Terrell became the first player under Dabo Swinney to finish a season with at least three forced fumbles, multiple interceptions, and multiple fumble recoveries. His remarkable performance earned him second-team All-ACC honors and cemented his status as one of college football’s elite defensive backs heading into his junior season.

Beyond the football pedigree, Terrell brings legitimate track speed to the position, having been part of Westlake’s state championship 4×100 relay team and posting 100-meter times in the 10.97-11.33 range. That athleticism translates to football that allows him to erase recovery distance when needed. However, what truly separates Terrell from other athletic corners is his anticipatory skill and football instinct – traits that have been cultivated since his days as a multi-faceted high school star who scored touchdowns as a receiver, returner, and defender.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Exceptional fluidity and change-of-direction skills allow him to mirror receivers throughout their routes without losing coverage leverage or body position.

Displays natural ball-tracking ability downfield reminiscent of a wide receiver – can locate and adjust to the football while maintaining position on his assignment.

Brings remarkable physicality to the run game despite his modest frame – demonstrates rare commitment and tenacity for a cover corner who primarily excels in coverage.

Shows the closing burst and calculated aggression to separate receivers from the football at the catch point without drawing penalties.

Top-tier play recognition – processes route combinations quickly which allows him to jump underneath routes or maintain discipline on double moves.

Possesses rare ball-dislodging ability with three forced fumbles in 2024 – shows technical refinement in how he attacks the football.

Versatile defender who excels in both man and zone coverage schemes, giving him valuable scheme flexibility at the next level.

Brings electric return ability from his high school days (32.1 yards per kickoff return, 15.8 yards per punt return) that could provide added value to NFL teams.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Undersized frame at 180 pounds will raise durability concerns despite his willingness to mix it up in run support.

Can be overly aggressive jumping routes, occasionally leaving himself vulnerable to double moves and vertical stems when he anticipates incorrectly.

Tackling technique needs refinement – despite good effort and pursuit angles, he relies too often on arm tackles and lunging attempts that won’t consistently bring down NFL ball carriers.

Will need to add functional strength to consistently defeat blocks from bigger receivers and tight ends at the next level.

Sometimes relies too heavily on athleticism rather than technique, which won’t translate as cleanly against NFL-caliber route runners.

Scouting Report: Summary Terrell thrives in a defense that lets corners challenge receivers at the line and trusts them to recover if beaten. His fluid hips and explosive closing burst make him deadly in press-man coverage, where he can disrupt timing and force quarterbacks to look elsewhere. What separates him from other man-coverage specialists is his surprising play strength and willingness to stick his nose in the run game – rare traits for a corner with his lean frame that give him legitimate three-down value. The team that lands Terrell gets more than just another coverage guy – they’re adding a defensive playmaker with a knack for creating momentum-shifting turnovers. His ability to punch the ball out (three forced fumbles) and high-point interceptions shows up consistently on film. These aren’t luck plays; they’re calculated strikes from a defender who hunts the football. While some scouts will fixate on his 180-pound frame, smart defensive coordinators will see a complete corner who impacts games in multiple ways and brings the same dog mentality his brother A.J. showed at Clemson. His ideal landing spot would be with a defensive coordinator who emphasizes aggressive man coverage and values corners who can create turnovers. His combination of technical skill, athletic traits, and bloodlines make him one of the safest defensive back prospects in this class despite size limitations. When the ball’s in the air, Terrell plays bigger than his measurements suggest – and that’s what matters on Sundays.

Round 2, Pick #45: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Draft Profile: Bio

Dontay Corleone, known as “The Godfather,” is a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle from the University of Cincinnati. Born on August 7, 2002, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Corleone grew up as one of four children raised by a single mother. His journey from a three-star high school prospect to a dominant force on the Bearcats’ defensive line is a testament to his work ethic and determination.

Corleone’s college career took off in 2022 after redshirting his first year. He emerged as Cincinnati’s top lineman, recording 44 tackles and two forced fumbles. His breakout performance earned him All-AAC first team honors and freshman All-American recognition from several media outlets. Corleone’s loyalty to Cincinnati was evident when he chose to stay with the program following coach Luke Fickell’s departure to Wisconsin.

In 2023, Corleone continued to dominate, amassing 39 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. His outstanding play garnered him Second Team All-Big 12 accolades and solidified his status as one of the nation’s top nose tackles.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Super athletic – Made Bruce Feldman’s Freak’s List at #16. He Wrote: “His power is something special. He benches 485, squats 605 and deadlifts 700. He also can really move, clocking 18 MPH on the GPS and running a 4.68 pro shuttle. The only defensive tackle over 300 pounds at the combine with a faster shuttle this year was Wisconsin’s 309-pound Keeanu Benton, who ran a 4.65. “

Exceptional power at the point of attack, consistently driving blockers back and collapsing the pocket with a bull rush

Displays excellent leverage and pad level, allowing him to anchor against double teams and control gaps in the run game

Quick first step for his size, enabling him to penetrate and disrupt plays in the backfield

Strong hands and violent punch to shed blocks and disengage from offensive linemen

High motor player who pursues plays sideline to sideline and shows good stamina for a big man

Versatile defender capable of playing multiple techniques along the defensive line

Impressive production as a run defender, consistently making plays at or behind the line of scrimmage

Shows potential as an interior pass rusher with his combination of power and quickness

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Relatively limited starting experience with only two full seasons as a starter at the collegiate level

Can occasionally play with high pad level, negating his natural leverage advantage against interior offensive linemen

Pass rush repertoire needs expansion beyond the bull rush to become a more consistent threat on passing downs

Sometimes struggles to disengage quickly when initially stalemated at the line of scrimmage

May need to improve conditioning to handle a full NFL workload and maintain effectiveness throughout games

Scouting Report: Summary Dontay Corleone projects as a high-impact defensive tackle at the next level, with the potential to become a cornerstone of an NFL defensive line. His exceptional strength, leverage, and quickness make him an ideal fit for teams running a 3-4 defense as a nose tackle or as a 1-technique in a 4-3 scheme. Corleone’s ability to anchor against the run and collapse the pocket will be highly valued by NFL teams looking to shore up their interior defensive line. While he may need time to develop a more diverse pass-rushing skill set, Corleone’s natural power and motor suggest he can contribute immediately as a run-stuffer and grow into a three-down player. His work ethic and rapid improvement throughout his college career indicate a high ceiling for further development. Given his production, physical traits, and room for growth, Corleone could hear his name called as early as the second round of the NFL Draft. His impact may be immediate in early-down and short-yardage situations, with the potential to develop into an every-down interior defender as he refines his technique and expands his pass-rushing arsenal. Written By:

Andrew Moore (The American)

Round 3, Pick #77: Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina