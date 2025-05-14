It’s never to early for a good Mock Draft. And our friends at Pro Football Sports Network released a super early 2026 three round mock draft. And with their four picks in the first three rounds, here is who they have the Dolphins selecting below.

Round 1, Pick #13: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio St

“The Miami Dolphins’ secondary was gutted this past offseason, and they need a high-IQ football player to join the mix. Downs has elite instincts and flows to the football easily. He could become a multi-use weapon for the Dolphins to deploy uniquely.

Also, before anyone complains about Downs falling this far, I’d like to remind football fans of the typical slide that happens for safeties. Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks are perfect examples of how the league doesn’t value safety prospects as high as other positions.”

Draft Profile: Bio

Mill Creek High School’s finest export burst onto the college scene in unprecedented fashion, becoming the first freshman in Alabama Crimson Tide history to lead the team in tackles. The son of former NFL running back Gary Downs and nephew of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Dre Bly, football excellence flows through his bloodline. After registering 107 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended during his freshman campaign in Tuscaloosa, Downs shocked the college football world by entering the transfer portal and landing in Columbus where his impact was immediate.

At Ohio State, Downs elevated his game to rarified air, transforming a talented Buckeye defense into a championship unit. The unanimous All-American and Big Ten Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year racked up 82 tackles (49 solo) while demonstrating elite versatility in coverage with two interceptions and six pass breakups. His game-changing abilities extended beyond defense, where he averaged 16.3 yards per punt return including a momentum-shifting 79-yard touchdown against Indiana that showcased his open-field vision and acceleration. His finest defensive performance came in the biggest regular season spotlight, tallying 11 tackles and an interception against Michigan.

Downs capped off his remarkable collegiate career by playing his best football during Ohio State’s championship run, delivering five solo tackles against Notre Dame in the title game. Throughout his three years at Alabama and Ohio State, he compiled an astonishing 189 tackles (over six per game), 14 passes defended, and 11 tackles for loss. The game-changing safety brought leadership qualities that transcended his years, becoming an immediate defensive catalyst who transformed the back end of a national championship defense.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Processes information at elite speed with exceptional football IQ, diagnosing play development before most safeties realize what’s happening – see his near-telepathic break on Texas QB’s pass in Cotton Bowl.

Shows rare instincts and anticipation in run support, taking perfect angles to ball carriers that eliminate potential cutback lanes while maintaining outside leverage against boundary runs.

Tackles with controlled violence and technical precision, breaking down in space with impeccable balance and finishing through the ball carrier – missed tackle rate is among lowest in class.

Displays cornerback-caliber movement skills and fluidity in man coverage, mirroring tight ends and slots with rare discipline and patience through their stem and break points.

Possesses elite zone awareness, manipulating quarterbacks with subtle body position shifts while maintaining perfect spacing between route combinations – routinely baits throws he can contest.

Punishing hitter who transfers power through his hips, arriving with controlled aggression and demonstrating textbook form that packs impact but limits unnecessary flags.

Shows exceptional leadership qualities on and off field, commanding respect of teammates and coaches instantly despite transferring into established program – sets defensive alignments with veteran authority.

Brings added special teams value as a dangerous punt returner who sees blocking setups early and attacks lanes decisively – displays natural feel for creating and exploiting space.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Sometimes gets overaggressive trying to deliver the big hit, leading to occasional overrunning of tackle angles when pursuing sideline to sideline in space.

Can get too cute with his eyes in zone coverage, occasionally lingering too long on quarterback manipulation while losing track of crossing routes behind him.

Shows some tendencies to gamble for interceptions rather than securing pass breakups, leaving vulnerability to double moves when quarterbacks can sell the initial route convincingly.

Despite good size, occasionally gets engulfed by larger offensive linemen climbing to second level – needs to improve hand usage to defeat blocks more consistently.

Limited experience as a true deep field safety in single-high looks – played predominantly in two-safety structures that didn’t fully showcase his range in true center field role.

Scouting Report: Summary Watching Downs operate on film reminds me of a young Troy Polamalu with Ed Reed‘s processing speed – he simply sees things other defensive backs don’t. This is the type of defensive chess piece coordinators dream about, capable of aligning anywhere from deep safety to slot corner to linebacker depth. His football intelligence allows him to serve as a defense’s brain while his rare athletic gifts enable him to be its heart. He will step into an NFL defense from day one as a culture-changing presence who elevates the play of those around him. The team that secures Downs’ services is getting more than just a safety – they’re acquiring a defensive weapon who transcends traditional positional limitations. His scheme versatility makes him a perfect fit in today’s NFL where matchup problems require adaptive solutions. He thrives in structures that allow him to read and react while leveraging his exceptional tackle security against the run. His ability to cover from multiple alignments means he never needs to leave the field regardless of offensive personnel groupings. Downs projects as an immediate impact starter who will contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors while becoming a cornerstone defender for the next decade. Defensive coordinators will build game plans around his unique skill set, and offensive coordinators will need to account for his presence on every snap. His rare combination of instincts, physicality, coverage ability and leadership make him one of the safest prospects in this draft class. The floor is multi-year starter; the ceiling is gold jacket territory.

Round 2, Pick #45: A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State

Draft Profile: Bio

A.J. Harris burst onto the national radar as a five-star high school phenom, dominating the Alabama high school circuit before a brief stop at Georgia in 2023. The Phenix City product brought military discipline to his game – no surprise given his father’s service background that had young Harris spending part of his childhood in Germany. After transferring to Happy Valley, Harris immediately seized a starting role and established himself as one of the Big Ten’s premier shutdown artists, starting 15 of 16 games while earning All-Big Ten third team honors in his sophomore campaign. His journey from Central High School standout (where he tallied 52 tackles and 3 INTs as a senior) to Penn State cornerstone happened virtually overnight.

The 6’1″, 191-pound corner (born August 2004) carries a rare blend of physicality and finesse that translated immediately to the college game. His impact was felt most dramatically during Penn State’s “White Out Energy” showdown with Illinois, where his fourth-quarter route-jump interception (returned for a touchdown before being called back on penalty) sealed a crucial conference victory. That moment embodied Harris’s game – anticipatory instincts meeting explosive athleticism. Throughout his sophomore season, he accumulated 48 tackles, 4 TFLs, an interception, and 5 pass breakups while establishing himself as a cornerstone of Penn State’s defensive backfield. What makes Harris special isn’t just the numbers but the circumstances – stepping into a secondary with massive shoes to fill, he exceeded expectations almost immediately.

Harris’s multi-sport background shines through in his fluid movements and explosive bursts. As a track athlete who posted 11.4-second 100-meter times and a 40-inch vertical jump in high school, his athletic profile translates directly to cornerback play. His versatility goes beyond defense – at Glenwood High he was a three-phase weapon who scored touchdowns as a rusher, receiver, and return man. That well-rounded athletic foundation explains why Harris’s transition to high-level college football appeared seamless, and why NFL scouts are already circling his name despite being just a junior.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Possesses ideal NFL corner frame with 6’1″ height and muscular build that allows him to match up with bigger receivers without sacrificing fluidity in his transitions or backpedal.

Demonstrates elite press technique with powerful initial jam that disrupts timing – watch his work against UCLA where he consistently redirected receivers and forced the quarterback to look elsewhere.

Shows exceptional route recognition skills with anticipatory triggers; jumps underneath routes with calculated aggression as evidenced by his game-changing interception against Illinois.

Brings ferocious run support appetite rarely seen in corners with his coverage skills; attacks downhill with controlled violence and welcomes contact on the perimeter.

Displays remarkable recovery speed when occasionally beaten, closing separation windows with explosive burst that turns potential completions into difficult contested catches.

Operates with veteran-level confidence and swagger; plays with the demeanor of someone who’s watched every tendency of the receiver he’s matched against.

Transitions from backpedal to sprint with minimal wasted motion; maintains balance through breaks with textbook footwork that eliminates false steps in his coverage.

Brings special teams value from his high school days; blocked kicks and return experience showcase his complete football understanding and overall athletic package.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Can be overly physical beyond the five-yard contact zone, leading to potential penalties at the next level where officials scrutinize defensive back contact more severely.

Shows occasional overaggression jumping routes; NFL quarterbacks will manipulate his attacking instincts with pump fakes and double moves if not disciplined.

Tackling technique needs refinement despite willingness; drops his head occasionally and relies too much on shoulder strikes rather than wrapping securely through contact.

Zone awareness still developing; can get caught watching the quarterback too long in spot-drop zones rather than feeling receivers entering and exiting his area.

Needs to improve ball skills to convert more pass breakups into interceptions; hands appear adequate but not exceptional when competing at the catch point.

Scouting Report: Summary Harris has true CB1 potential written all over his game. His blend of size, physicality, and fluid athleticism makes him scheme-versatile, though he’ll thrive in systems that allow him to press at the line and disrupt timing. The Penn State junior shows all the traits of a boundary corner who can neutralize an opponent’s top target while providing stout run support. His competitive demeanor jumps off the tape – this isn’t a corner who shies away from contact or takes plays off when the ball goes elsewhere. Defensive coordinators who emphasize aggressive man coverage will pound the table for Harris on draft day. His skill set aligns perfectly with teams built around pressuring quarterbacks and forcing quick decisions against tight coverage. What separates Harris from other athletic corners is his football intelligence – the way he processes route combinations and trigger points shows a cerebral approach that will translate immediately to NFL complexity. His ceiling comparison is James Bradberry with more physicality against the run. If Harris continues his development trajectory through his junior season, he could finally break Penn State’s bizarre drought of first-round defensive backs. His profile suggests a player who will excel at the combine, interview impressively with teams, and ultimately hear his name called in the first round. Harris can be a day-one starter capable of handling diverse assignments against today’s sophisticated passing attacks while bringing added value on special teams and as a run defender.

Round 3, Pick #77: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Draft Profile: Bio

Standing 6’4″ and weighing 225 pounds, Eli Stowers enters the NFL Draft after completing his graduate season at Vanderbilt. The Denton Guyer High School product initially signed with Texas A&M as a quarterback, where he appeared in five games over two seasons before transferring to New Mexico State and converting to tight end.

At New Mexico State in 2023, Stowers earned Honorable Mention All-Conference USA honors, collecting 35 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns while adding 29 rushes for 113 yards. His dual-threat capability extended to passing, where he completed four throws for 99 yards and a touchdown, including a pivotal performance in New Mexico State’s historic victory over Auburn.

Stowers transferred to Vanderbilt for his final season, where he posted several standout performances, including a 130-yard effort against Ball State and 113 yards versus Alabama. The former Texas 6A high jump state champion (7-foot clearance) earned spots on both the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List during his final campaign.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Explosive straight-line burner who consistently stacks defenders vertically and threatens the seam with plus acceleration off the snap

Smooth pass-catcher who plucks away from his frame with soft mitts, showing natural ball skills in the strike zone

Savvy route-runner who sets up breaks effectively and understands defensive leverage points due to quarterback background

Plus body control and spatial awareness when working the boundary, consistently getting two feet down

Creates separation at the top of routes with sudden breaks and quick twitch movement skills

Former signal-caller experience shows up in zone coverage recognition and finding soft spots between defenders

Multi-dimensional weapon who can motion across formations and create mismatches from various alignments

Exceptional leaping ability and timing on 50/50 balls, particularly evident in red zone situations

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Severely undersized frame lacks the sand in his pants needed for sustained blocks against edge defenders

Raw technician in the trenches who gets overwhelmed by power and struggles to establish leverage at point of attack

Late transition to position shows up in route stems and blocking angles, still developing feel for tight end nuances

Limited anchor strength leads to washing out against bull rush when asked to pass protect

Needs significant development in hand placement and core strength to handle in-line responsibilities at next level

Scouting Report: Summary Built in the mold of a modern F-tight end, his explosive traits and natural receiving ability jump off the tape. The movement skills and body control showcase a legitimate weapon in the passing game who can stress defenses vertically. The scheme fit demands an offense that will deploy him primarily as a detached tight end, utilizing his ability to win from the slot and create mismatches against defensive backs and linebackers. The lack of sand and power in the run game means he’ll need to be protected from traditional Y-tight end duties early in his career. While the developmental runway exists for growth in the trenches, the immediate impact potential comes as a specialized passing game weapon. The athletic traits and natural receiving skills provide a foundation to build upon, though his ceiling will ultimately be determined by physical development and technical refinement in the blocking game.

Round 3, Pick #81: Lander Barton, LB, Utah

Draft Profile: Bio

Born into a family of Utah football royalty, Lander Barton arrived in Salt Lake City with lofty expectations. The 6’4″, 236-pound linebacker quickly made his own mark, earning Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022. Barton racked up 46 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in his debut season. His sophomore campaign was cut short by injury after seven starts, but not before he logged 34 tackles, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Barton’s pedigree extends beyond the gridiron. At Brighton High School, he was a two-sport star, earning all-state honors in football and basketball. As a senior, Barton amassed 122 tackles and 8 sacks, cementing his status as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 prospect in Utah. He capped his prep career with an invitation to the prestigious All-American Bowl.

Following in the footsteps of his NFL-bound brothers, Cody and Jackson, Lander quickly became a defensive cornerstone for the Utes. His versatility and football IQ allowed him to make an immediate impact, starting three games as a true freshman and appearing in all 14 contests. Despite an injury-shortened 2023 season, Barton’s trajectory suggests he could be the next in a long line of Utah linebackers to make noise at the next level.

Scouting Report: Strengths Sideline-to-sideline range with plus-plus wheels for the position, demonstrating elite short-area quickness and long speed

Excels in space as a coverage ‘backer, showing fluid hips and the ability to match patterns with TEs and RBs

High football acumen and processing speed, likely due to NFL pedigree, allowing him to key and diagnose quickly

Exhibits exceptional COD skills and backpedal fluidity, projecting as a true three-down defender at the next level

Uses length effectively to stack-and-shed, showing good hand usage and leverage when taking on blocks

Ball hawk mentality with a knack for creating turnovers

Frame suggests room for additional mass without compromising his athletic traits, indicating untapped physical potential

Big-game performer who elevates his play against top competition, showcasing clutch playmaking ability