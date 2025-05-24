As we sit here in late May, the Miami Dolphins still have a long way to go until the opening game on September 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.



On-the-field activities (OTAs) begin on May 27, followed by a mandatory mini-camp from June 10 to 12. Training camp starts in mid-to-late July.



So, ample time remains in the off-season to build this team and attempt to fill the roster’s remaining holes, namely the defensive backfield, and strengthen the offensive line.



But let’s temper our expectations for the 2025 season. Although the next three months seem long, they may not be enough to fix the remaining issues.



As a die-hard fan of this team, I prefer to go into this season with the expectation that the Miami Dolphins are in a rebuilding stage, not a complete rebuild as we attempted in 2019, but a rebuild, nonetheless.



Most NFL analysts predict an eight-to-nine-win season for the Dolphins in 2025, resulting in another mediocre year.



Yet, eight or nine wins are about two fewer than we need to get back into the playoffs.



So, what must happen to achieve that ten or eleven-win season and prove the pundits wrong?



1. Tua Tagovailoa must remain healthy for at least fifteen of the seventeen games. Granted, Tua is not in the same category as elite quarterbacks in the AFC, such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson, but the Dolphins have a far superior chance of winning when he is on the field.



2. General Manager Chris Grier needs to work some magic in the remaining weeks of the off-season to bring in some experienced players for the defensive backfield. The top safeties and cornerbacks are no longer available, but we need at least a group that can compete with the elite teams in our conference.



3. The team needs to shore up the offensive and defensive line. I credit Chris Grier for drafting a behemoth guard in Jonah Savaiinaea and defensive tackles Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers. Still, these players are rookies who take time to develop.



4. Edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips must return healthy and remain on the field.



5. Coach Mike McDaniel needs to take control of the locker room so players can fully support him and the remaining coaching staff. McDaniel cannot afford to have players quit on him.



With some luck and sustained health, the 2025 Miami Dolphins can hopefully exceed expectations.





