With the Miami Dolphins set to head to Madrid and face off with the Washington Commanders in 2025, I thought it would be interesting to look back at how they have fared in their international contests. My first reaction upon hearing that Miami would be crossing the pond to play a regular-season game was dread. It feels like every time the Dolphins play in one of these international contests, they lose sometimes in embarrassing fashion, like when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany in 2023.

A game that featured Tyreek Hill fumbling the ball before half time, and it being run back for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 21-0 lead. Or Tua muffing the snap on the final drive as the Dolphins attempted to tie the game, resulting in a 21-14 final score. All of this was made more painful as the teams were both 6-2 heading into the game, and it was billed as a chance for Miami to prove that they were a legitimate contender.

I’m aware that as a Dolphins fan I can be dramatic, dwelling on their shortcomings so it seemed necessary that I revisit the games from the past to see if they were really as bad as I remembered.

October 28th, 2007 – New York Giants 13 – Miami Dolphins 10

The first ever game in London saw the winless Miami Dolphins face off with the eventual Super Bowl champions New York Giants. The game was surprising as Cleo Lemon outdueled Eli Manning and it saw rookie Ted Ginn Jr. score his first ever touchdown but like so many games that season the Dolphins fell short on their way to a 1-15 finish.

September 28th, 2014 – Miami Dolphins 38 – Oakland Raiders 14

The Dolphins dominated this game, jumping out to a 24-7 halftime lead that would be extended to 38-7 before the Raiders scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Ryan Tannehill went 23-31 for 278 yards 2 touchdowns and an interception and Lamar Miller added two more scores on the ground. The Dolphins brought their regular season and international series record to .500 with this win.

October 4th, 2015 – New York Jets 27 – Miami Dolphins 24

The next year wasn’t as kind to the Dolphins as the Jets took it to them leading 20-7 at halftime. Ryan Fitzpatrick had a solid day going 16-29 for 218 yards 1 TD and a pick but it was former Dolphin Brandon Marshall who stole the show with 7 receptions for 128 yards.

October 1st, 2017 New Orleans Saints 20 – Miami Dolphins 0

Easily the worst game for the Dolphins in this series, Drew Brees reminded Miami why it was a mistake to not sign him in 2007 with 268 yards and 2 touchdowns. For Miami the most notable thing to come out of this game was that infamous photo of Jay Cutler not caring about the play.

October 17th, 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars 23 – Miami Dolphins 20

I assume the United Kingdom banned the Dolphins from entering the country for five years and that’s why it took so long for them to return. The Jaguars would win on a last second field goal giving head coach Urban Meyer his first of 2 career wins in the NFL. Coming into the game Jacksonville was on a 20 game losing streak, so of course the Dolphins would be the team they beat to break that streak.

November 5th, 2023 – Kansas City Chiefs 21 – Miami Dolphins 14

I already recapped this game at the top of this post, it serves as a reminder that even when we think the team is gaining momentum they will show us that they’re still the same old Dolphins.

That brings us to our game in 2025, coming into it the Dolphins are 1-5 in international games. It is somewhat comforting to know that I wasn’t being dramatic and confirm that the team really does struggle internationally. All that being said they have a chance to flip the script next season, however Washington made the NFC championship game in 2024 and are a team generally considered to be on the rise. So what do you think? Will the Dolphins improve their record to 2-5 or will they be the same old Dolphins?

