If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.



It is shocking to me that some are asking if the Miami Dolphins are in a rebuilding mode if they trade away tight end Jonnu Smith.



The indications of a rebuild in 2025 were evident even before the latest news regarding Jonnu Smith.



Should the trade with Smith occur, a bigger question is whether this is a multi-year rebuild.



And whether the Dolphins are giving Tua Tagovailoa the next two years to solidify his role as QB one or his fate will also be sealed.



And how can owner Stephen Ross not see General Manager Chris Grier’s questionable decision-making during his tenure?



I would like to know if Ross is allowing Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel the same two-year tenure as Tua, and should everything fall apart, that is the appropriate time to bring in a new General Manager.



That means the new General Manager brings in his coach, and we look again for a franchise quarterback in the draft.



My bias is that Ross should say goodbye to both Grier and McDaniel after the 2025 season unless a miracle happens to turn this team around.



The team needs several miracles to occur in 2025 to achieve any semblance of success.



The Dolphins had a chance in 2019 for a complete rebuild, and Grier and the top brass royally screwed up.



Grier’s consideration of parting ways with Smith, an integral part of the 2024 Dolphins offense, smacks of incompetence.



Some media members may say that Grier is simply looking to the future and that the 2025 version of the Miami Dolphins will be competitive and possibly make the playoffs.



I am sure Stephen Ross loves this opinion, as he needs to sell as many tickets as possible.



Yet reality is shaping up to be something quite different.



