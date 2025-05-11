The Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear objective: to reshape the team’s identity by becoming tougher, more physical, and more capable of winning battles at the line of scrimmage. Under General Manager Chris Grier, Miami executed a deliberate strategy through both their draft selections and undrafted free agent signings, targeting players who bring a physical edge and a no-nonsense mentality. These moves suggest a philosophical shift away from finesse football and toward a grittier, more hard-nosed approach.

One of the clearest signals of this change came with the selection of offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea. The massive lineman, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing over 330 pounds, is known for his raw strength and physicality in the run game. His addition immediately upgrades the Dolphins’ ability to win up front and impose their will in short-yardage and red-zone situations. On defense, Miami added more muscle with the likes of Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips. Grant, in particular, brings elite size and power as a run-stopping interior lineman, while Phillips adds depth and rotational toughness. These players help solidify the defensive front and represent a clear investment in a more physical brand of football.

The team also signaled a new direction with the addition of running back Ollie Gordon II. Unlike the smaller, speed-oriented backs Miami has often favored, Gordon is a downhill runner who thrives through contact. He’s built for punishing runs between the tackles and could transform Miami’s red-zone and late-game rushing attack. This pick alone hints at a broader change in offensive philosophy — one that places more value on power and durability than pure explosiveness.

Beyond the draft, Miami looked to bolster its depth with a group of undrafted free agents that fit the same mold of physical, competitive players.

The Dolphins signed several players that some draft analysts believed should have been selected during the later rounds. These additions bring value not just in terms of potential, but also in the edge and urgency they can inject into training camp. They reflect the team’s continued effort to find talent that plays with intensity and toughness, regardless of how they made it to Miami

More than anything, the Dolphins’ 2025 draft class and undrafted free agent signings point to a deeper cultural shift. By bringing in players known for their physicality, grit, and competitive mindset, the front office is working to reset the tone in the locker room. It’s no longer just about scheme or speed; it’s about being the tougher team every Sunday. This shift could pay dividends in key moments, third-and-short situations, goal-line stands, and fourth-quarter drives where physical dominance often determines outcomes.

In the end, while the real results will play out on the field, there’s little doubt that Chris Grier took steps toward toughening the Miami Dolphins in 2025. Through calculated draft picks and savvy undrafted signings, the team has laid the groundwork for a new identity, one that leans on physicality, resilience, and a willingness to outwork and outfight opponents every step of the way.