Going into the 2025 season, Miami has questions beyond the top two receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Yes, they did add Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to fill the role as a true third wideout, something that they haven’t had since Trent Sherfield left after the 2022 season.

Westbrook-Ikhine is more of a role player, though. Beyond him, some unproven players have not played significant roles for a full season, such as Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, and Grant Dubose.

How did the Dolphins look to fill this void?

Well, they went out after the draft and signed four rookies, including Andrew Armstrong from Arkansas.

Armstrong, like Westbrook-Ikhine, offers something different from Hill, Waddle, the Washingtons, and Dubose.

That is size and physicality.

Amstrong, who stands at 6’4″, started his collegiate career at Texas A&M Commerce, where he played and eventually starred in 2022, catching 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He averaged 92.7 yards per game and had six games where he had 100 or more yards receiving.

Before the 2023 season, Armstrong transferred to play for the Razorbacks, where he amassed 56 receptions for over 700 yards and five touchdowns in his first season.

His second season at Arkansas was even better.

In 2024, Armstrong was a first-team All-SEC selection by the AP and a Biletnikoff Award Watch List member after leading the conference in receptions, yards and yards per game.

He was also only the fifth Razorback to earn more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

At the NFL Combine in late February, Armstrong showed well.

His athleticism score ranked 24th among all receivers, and he would have most likely been drafted if not for his age.

Armstrong missed the first two seasons of his collegiate career because of a redshirt and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He is known as a physical receiver, and Miami can surely use more of those.

Andrew Armstrong.

Remember the name.