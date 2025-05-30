Today, on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Sr. Sports Media Critic of The Athletic, Andrew Marchand to discuss the current NFL TV deals, the upcoming opt-out clause the NFL has to get out of their TV deals, and if when that happens will there be a big shake up on where the games are aired. Andrew shares his thoughts on whether more games will be leaving Network TV and if the streaming networks will become bigger players in the broadcasting of games, Monday Night Football doubleheaders, and if and when ESPN will take over the NFL Network. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

