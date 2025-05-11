The NFL Draft is over, and most of the big moves in the offseason are over with. It’s the time of year when teams are having mini-camps and doing some bargain free agent signings with the draft over. The reality is this: we are killing time until football season starts with training camps. Experts are beginning to make their predictions for the season of who will win the division, who will make the playoffs, who will surprise people this year or regress, and, of course, Super Bowl predictions. There will be a lot of that over the next couple of months.

The one consensus is that the Buffalo Bills will win the AFC East, and no one will compete with them. A recent poll had the Bills as a 97% favorite to win the division, and who can blame the experts? The Bills have won the division for the last 5 years and were one play away from going to the Super Bowl.

On top of that, the Miami Dolphins are in a transition with their roster and looking like they are going through another rebuild. The New York Jets are the Jets and have yet another head coach and general manager. The New England Patriots have a new head coach as well.

The Bills return all their starters on offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen, and they haven’t really added too much on offense other than a couple of free-agent wide receivers in Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore. The Bills also return their offensive line, and that group has had their starters start all their games the last two years, which is unheard of, frankly. The Bills still have a good defense but made some changes this offseason, specifically on their defensive line, which has been a weak spot of the team, especially in the postseason when they play better offense.

Think about it: the Baltimore Ravens went up and down the field against the Bills in the playoffs, and if it hadn’t been for turnovers and a dropped 2-point conversion, the Bills would have been out in the divisional round again. Their defensive line does well against weaker competition, especially in the AFC East, but they come up short in the playoffs.

They got burned by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 with a three-backup offensive line, and the Bengals got over 200 yards rushing. They also haven’t been able to stop the Kansas City Chiefs in big spots.

On top of that, their head coach Sean McDermott, as well as he has done as head coach in big spots, makes questionable decisions or gets outcoached. Last year, the Chiefs outcoached the Bills by being ready for the Bills’ version of the tush push, and they looked unprepared against the Chiefs’ blitzes. Those are just a couple of examples, but when you are in a weak division, it sometimes gets overlooked until the postseason disappointments despite some success in the playoffs.

A lot of people think a surprise team this year could be the Patriots. There is good reason for it; their new head coach is Mike Vrabel, and he brings a tough physical presence to the team. The Patriots have lacked talent the last few years in part because of poor drafts, poor salary cap, and no quarterback.

Last year, they drafted Drake Maye, who played well despite a poor supporting cast. This off-season, the Patriots made a concerted effort to upgrade the defensive and offensive lines and bring in some other wide receivers, such as Stefon Diggs.

Vrabel should be able to coach this team, but the question is whether Maye takes a step up and if this team is another year away. The Patriots beat the Bills in the season finale, which I know the Bills were resting starters, and I get that. However, the Patriots went to Buffalo in the middle of December and gave the Bills all they could handle in that game.

The Bills had to come back from a 14-0 deficit in the second half. The Patriots will have a last-place schedule, so maybe they could get some wins and perhaps give the Bills a little bit of a challenge, but at the end of the day, it will come down to how Maye progresses.

If he steps up, this team has a chance, but if he doesn’t, then the team won’t be as good. He has Josh McDaniels to help him as his offensive coordinator, and the front office is showing signs of spending money, unlike Bill Belichick.

The Jets are going through yet another regime change after having an ugly 2024 for Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, who a lot of people thought could make a run last year. However, Rodgers wasn’t himself and the team suffered because of coaching as well. The team fired head coach Robert Salah after a month into the season, and it was Kaos after that. The Jets weren’t properly coached and had no leaders on the team. The Jets have always been a circus act, frankly. Every time you think things are going well, they sink to new lows.

This has been the case ever since their clueless owner, Woody Johnson, has been the owner. He can’t seem to get anything right with this team. The Jets haven’t won a division title in over 20 years, and it doesn’t look like that will change this year. They have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, and this is his first time as a head coach. They also have a new quarterback in Justin Field, who has the ability, but can he get coached up? I think it will be interesting to see how Glenn does here, if he is ready for the job or if he is in over his head.

Glenn has been successful as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator for the last few years despite numerous injuries. He will probably have a lot of say on that side of the ball. The question is, did he hire the right offensive assistants to help the offense, since that’s not his side of the ball?

Then the Dolphins, who had a nightmare of a year, even though they finished 8-9. They got off to a bad start due to their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, being injured, and the Dolphins didn’t address the backup quarterback well. On top of that, the Dolphins were an older team last year, and it showed. Their salary cap was a mess, but they also haven’t gotten anything out of the draft the last few years. This year, they 10 picks going into the draft and they a lot of their picks to upgrade the offensive and defensive line.

The goal this off-season was to invest in the trenches. The Dolphins are rebuilding on defense as none of their players in the secondary are returning, and they have new blood on the defensive line to complement Zach Seiler.

If defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver can coach these guys up and players like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips can come back from injury, they could be ok. On offense, head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t adjust to teams that caught up with his big-play offense. The biggest questions are: can Tua stay healthy, did the Dolphins do enough on the offensive line, and can they be more physical? Also, where are the leaders going to come from on this team? Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell are gone.

There are rumors that McDaniel has lost some of the players in the locker room, and this team could be in for a stormy season if they don’t get off to a good start. The thing is last year could have been better if they didn’t blow some of their games in the 2nd half because of turnovers against the Bills and the Indianapolis Colts. They also could have done better if Tua were in those games they lost.

The biggest question has always been the health of this team. They need to show toughness and leadership, and I don’t know if they can do that. The Dolphins look to be heading for another rebuild.

To me, the Bills are going to win this division, but it’s a question of by how many games? Josh Allen leads them, and no one in this division looks like they will contend, but as we saw last year, anything can happen if there is an injury or if teams don’t play up to their potential.

This year, the bar is low for the Patriots, Jets, and Dolphins. Can any of them rise up and have an unexpected season to challenge the Bills? I don’t think so, but that’s why they play the game.