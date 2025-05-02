Contrary to years past, the Miami Dolphins have a chance to be one of the most balanced and explosive units in the NFL in 2025. Thanks in part to finally focusing on the trenches, which fans have been clamoring for over the years, the Dolphins made major upgrades to the interior offensive line and renewed their commitment to physicality. This year’s squad could finally reach the ceiling many believed was possible in the Mike McDaniel era.

As mentioned, one of the most significant improvements comes at the offensive guard positions. The Dolphins made a splash by signing veteran James Daniels in the first wave of free agency. Then they doubled down by drafting offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea, the powerful lineman out of Arizona, in the 2025 NFL Draft. Daniels brings versatility, experience, and elite pass protection to the interior, while Savaiinaea’s physical presence and nasty run-blocking demeanor inject toughness into the unit. Together, they represent a massive upgrade from what Miami had last year, when teams were regularly violating the line of scrimmage, as Mike McDaniel so eloquently put it.

If the Dolphins can replicate—or even improve upon—the offensive line play they had in 2023, the entire offense could come alive. Especially if they can establish the running game early and often with a mix of bruising backs like Alexander Mattison, Jaylen Wright, and newly drafted Ollie Gordon II, while Devon Achane returns to his best role as a dual-threat, change-of-pace weapon, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa thrives when given time, and now he should have a cleaner pocket and more opportunities for deep play-action shots off a credible ground game. This, in turn, should open up Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle when defenses are forced to focus on stopping the run.

Another clear upgrade from 2023 is the tight end group. Not only do the Dolphins now have a YAC magician in Jonnu Smith, but they also added Pharaoh Brown, who’s made it known he wants to be the best blocking tight end in the NFL. Add in Julian Hill, Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci, and recent UDFA addition Jaylin Conyers, and there will be serious competition for the TE3 and TE4 spots. That depth and competition should only help the offense, whether it’s through creating mismatches over the middle or bolstering the run game with extra blockers.

In 2025, the Dolphins aren’t just built for speed—they’re building for balance. They’ve addressed glaring weaknesses, gotten younger, and finally committed to dominating the trenches. If the offensive line can hold up and the new additions gel as expected, this offense could once again give opposing defenses real headaches come game day.