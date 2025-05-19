The Miami Dolphins have carried the weight of postseason futility for over two decades. Since their last playoff win in December 2000, the franchise has seen fleeting glimpses of success, but never the kind that sustains hope into January. However, with the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft and the unveiling of this season’s schedule, some optimism is rising in South Florida.

There’s a question worth asking: Are the Dolphins finally positioned to challenge for the AFC East title and end their long-standing playoff drought?

Miami’s front office entered the 2025 draft with a clear mandate: reinforce the team in the trenches and build a more physically resilient roster. The Dolphins selected defensive tackle Kenneth Grant out of Michigan with their first pick. Grant is expected to make an immediate impact by plugging run lanes and collapsing pockets from the interior.

In the second round, Miami traded up to secure offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona, another player who should help solidify a line that has struggled in both pass protection and short-yardage run situations.

Later in the draft, they added running back Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner, who brings a bruising, physical running style that complements the speed and shiftiness of De’Von Achane. In the final round, the Dolphins took a flyer on quarterback Quinn Ewers, a once highly touted prospect from Texas, as a developmental option behind Tua Tagovailoa and backup Zach Wilson.

While not flashy, the draft reflected a methodical approach. Miami sought toughness, depth, and longevity, qualities that don’t always win headlines but often win games in December. This sense of grounded pragmatism is also mirrored in their 2025 regular season schedule, which features a blend of marquee matchups and winnable opportunities.

On paper, the Dolphins’ roster looks promising. Tua Tagovailoa, when protected, has shown he can operate one of the league’s most efficient offenses. The backfield pairing of Achane and Gordon offers both speed and physicality, giving head coach Mike McDaniel options to control tempo and wear down defenses. However, all of this comes with an asterisk.

Reports have surfaced suggesting the team may part ways with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, two Pro Bowl talents who have been foundational to Miami’s recent success.

Losing Hill would alter the offense’s vertical threat and spacing, while Ramsey’s absence would leave a glaring hole in the secondary. The potential departure of these stars adds a layer of uncertainty to a team that has struggled to find continuity.

Still, even with those question marks, Miami appears more complete than in years past. The offensive line has been reinforced, the defensive front is deeper, and the team’s overall physical profile has improved. There’s depth at quarterback, skill at the skill positions, and perhaps most importantly, a sense of identity beginning to take shape.

Of course, the games still need to be played. Injuries, regressions, and surprises lie ahead. The AFC East remains competitive, with the Bills still leading the charge and the Jets rapidly improving. But for the first time in a long time, Miami feels like it belongs in that conversation, not just as a spoiler, but as a true contender.

Whether they can finally win a playoff game is still to be determined. But make no mistake: in 2025, the Dolphins are built to compete, and maybe, just maybe, to finally break through.