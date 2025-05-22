As all the dust has settled with the Miami Dolphins, the draft, possible free agent pickups, the rumors (AKA Tyreek), the Ramsey trade, and the schedule. Oh, by the way, I said the Dolphins’ schedule would be extremely favorable weeks ago!! Just saying!! At this point, the main focus for the success of the Miami Dolphins is coaching. This team was built in a way that we, as fans, should have been built in the first place, from the trenches out, and now it’s time for the coaches to do their job.

Actually, it kind of was, we just didn’t sign our drafted players. Thats for or another day.

We’re looking at younger players who are trying to acclimate themselves to make a big contribution as rookies, which is always very difficult to do. Most specifically, Kenneth Grant and Johan Savaiinaea. At this point, great coaching will make the difference for the Dolphins.

Offensively, Coach McDaniel obviously has to change the way he does things because defenses have figured out a lot of what he was trying to do with having very bad guard play and not a really good running game. His coaching style has to change, with play callings, and this offensive line obviously has to improve greatly. Case in point, Patrick Paul is the main offensive cog who has to turn out to be a very good player. Mediocre play from him is not an option for this 2nd round pick, and for this offense to be successful. If they can stay healthy, there is no reason they can’t get back to the 2023 offensive numbers.

The coaching of Jonah is to get him at one guard spot and let him grow! Adding another lineman to the depth is also very much needed.

Defensively, this is probably Anthony Weaver’s biggest challenge of his career, and all the coaching staff are facing it. You have a lot of young, unproven defensive linemen, players coming back from injury, like Chubb and Phillips, and Chop Robinson’s second-year maturation. The coaching of these young linemen will be vital to the success of this defense and team.

The front seven this year has to be dominant. There’s no two ways about it for this team to have any success, with the secondary being the most significant issue. Are any of these guys going to step up? Are any of these guys going to turn into half-decent players, safeties, and corners? You’ve got a lot of guys that were always kind of outside looking in, trying to prove they are starting-caliber players in their careers, and now here’s their time to prove it.

Coaching is going to be a big part of this. I believe this is where the Dolphins will win or lose the season. It is now or never for these dogs to bite!!

Obviously, injuries are always going to be a great part of your success, but the secondary for the Dolphins is going to be a key, especially with the Ramsey going to be traded away at some point soon. Will they bring in a veteran, we will see. I think they will have too.

Finally, coaching over all for all the drafted and undrafted players needs to be great, and some really need to contribute this year at some point. A lot of these so-called experts said that Miami undrafted class was one of the best. Chris Grier and his staff have a pretty solid record in this department. Let’s hope it continues.