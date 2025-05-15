NFL Schedule Release videos have become “a thing” in recent years. Fans expect something grand or funny with how teams announce in which order they will play their opponents for the upcoming season.

But sometimes, the social media teams cross the line, and a joke lands wrong, and then the organization has to do some damage control.

That’s what happened to the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday evening, who were forced to take down their video after making fun of Tyreek Hill getting arrested by the Coast Guard.

If you didn’t see the video, don’t worry, the internet never loses. Here is the video below.

Wild: The Colts schedule release video has Tyreek Hill as a Dolphin getting arrested by the Coast Guard. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uJIOTIgubL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 15, 2025

Has Tyreek Hill ever been arrested by the Coast Guard? NO. I feel this is a joke playing off Tyreek being put in handcuffs before the Week 1 game last year vs Jacksonville outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

But you would have to live under a rock not to know Tyreek is always making headlines for things happening off the field, and the headlines aren’t for good things. It’s for Tyreek being in trouble or involved in incidents that don’t paint him in a great light.

Some of the off-the-field incidents involving Tyreek in recent years (some serious, some silly, all a distraction) are…

Tyreek Hill assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2014.

Tyreek Hill was investigated for battery against his 3-year-old son.

Tyreek Hill hit and assaulted a worker at the Haulover Marine Center in 2023.

Tyreek Hill has a court date later this year in 2025 because he broke the leg of plus-sized model Sophie Hall in his backyard running offensive line drills.

Tyreek Hill was in court on two different paternity suits in 2024, where he claimed he wasn’t the father (SPOILER: he was), and he had to begin paying child support.

Tyreek Hill was pulled over and put in handcuffs before the Week 1 game vs Jacksonville this year because he failed to roll down his window for the police.

Tyreek Hill filed divorce papers against his wife, only to claim he didn’t mean to and it was a mistake.

Tyreek Hill went on social media a few years ago saying he was going to retire to be a porn star.

Tyreek Hill had to leave a comedy club in Atlanta because “his boys” were getting into it with another group of men and a brawl was about to take place.

Tyreek Hill was involved in a “domestic incident” in April of 2025, where he had to leave his condo because he threw a laptop and other items in the vicinity of his wife and young child.

It is easy to see why the Colts would want to make Tyreek Hill the butt of a joke. Tyreek is a joke.

But, as in life, Tyreek may be an asshole, but he is our asshole as a Dolphins fan. And the Colts shouldn’t be mocking a player on another team getting arrested in a schedule release video.

The Colts should remember that two can play that game, and there are more than a couple of Colts players who have had off-the-field incidents. I am sure they don’t want it brought up or put in the spotlight.

I am glad the Colts removed the video, as this won’t make big headlines and will be quickly forgotten.

It’s a parody, I get it, but it’s also in bad taste.

I think with these schedule release videos, sometimes it’s best to keep it simple. Leave the comedy to the professionals, not the social media team computer nerds!

P.S. The Colts were not the only team to mock Tyreek in a schedule release video. The Chargers video had Tyreek running, showing up late for a meeting in it.

Tyreek’s reputation is well known around the league, clearly.