Tyreek Hill is exhausting and always causes drama. He struck again this week, making headlines by not backing his starting quarterback on a social media video where he didn’t say Tua Tagovailoa is a Top 5 quarterback in the league. Which in and of itself is no big deal, because Tua isn’t, but because Tyreek, since arriving in Miami, Tyreek has publicly backed and supported Tua at every turn, saying he is the most accurate quarterback he has played with and has heaped endless praise on him.

So, more drama with Tyreek leaving Tua out of his Top 5 quarterback list, and Jeff Darlington of ESPN on NFL Live is saying he is hearing, “Tyreek being Tyreek is Getting a Little Bit Tiresome, I think to Some People.”

This should be no surprise, as Tyreek has totally worn out his welcome in Miami. As Darlington states in the video, if this is Tyreek trying to force his way out of Miami, he is doing himself no favors. Other teams are watching this, seeing Tyreek’s antics off the field, including this latest bit of drama, and probably deciding that they want no part of this.

So, if Tyreek is saying this and doing this to force a trade, it isn’t working, and in the process, he is trolling his own quarterback that he will probably be forced to play with this season.

Lose-Lost for Tyreek.

🎥 Jeff Darlington on Tyreek Hill’s top 5 QB list: “Tyreek being Tyreek is getting a little bit tiresome, I think to some people.” (@ESPNNFL) #PhinsUp https://t.co/iT6x2v4nni pic.twitter.com/Naty858pZL — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) May 6, 2025

And I have to admit, just looking around on social media, it blows my mind that some Dolphins fans still defend Tyreek or find this stuff funny. Saying, “oh he is just trolling.” Yeah, now he isn’t trolling the fans he is trolling his own starting quarterback.

How do you think Tua will feel hearing one of his teammates say he isn’t a Top QB after Tyreek publicly supported him for years? How do you think other Dolphins players will feel hearing this?

Think it makes for a good culture?

Think it makes for a healthy locker room?

And all of this is coming just a few weeks after Tyreek had a domestic incident with his wife at one of his properties.

Which is on top of his upcoming court date later this year for breaking the leg of a plus-size model in his backyard.

At what point does Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier just say Enough is enough?

I don’t care what the trade compensation is.

I don’t care if this makes Miami worse on the field in 2025.

I don’t care about the salary cap situation, figure it out!

Tyreek needs to go.

There is such a thing as addition by subtraction, and I think this would be a classic case of Miami being better without Tyreek Hill around than with him.

And if Tyreek is saying things now to force a trade, I’m sure in the next 10-14 days we will have something else to talk about.

As it never ends with him!