In the 1980s, Wendy’s ran an ad campaign in which an elderly lady drove around asking, “Where’s the Beef?” Dolphins fans have often asked that question, especially after a disastrous 2024 season. So did they?

The smoke is settling on the 2025 draft. As usual, fans on all NFL teams are jumping for joy, or pumping their fists in anger, over their teams’ selections. The Miami Dolphins are no exception. In a draft where many were speculating that General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel are drafting for their jobs, they need to hit on as many picks as possible.

The Miami Dolphins under McDaniel have been known as a “speed boat” offense and, unfortunately, a “soft” defense. The trenches were weak, and Grier is still being criticized for his comment, “You’re more worried about the offensive line than we are.” It was obvious the team was sending a message to everyone that they were changing their culture in 2025.

It seems fans will be outraged over any first-round selection their team makes. Many were unhappy with first-round pick Kenneth Grant, a 6’4”, 331-pound defensive tackle. Many fans thought Grier would address the offensive line, which has been neglected for many years.

Or, the cornerback position with the news of Jalen Ramsey wanting out of Miami. Instead, he filled the void made by the departing Calias Campbell. Most mock drafts did not have Grant as a first-rounder, but everyone agrees this is a solid pick. He is a mauler and will be a great duo with Zack Sieler. The Dolphins go on to take two more defensive tackles, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers. Both are over 6 feet tall and 300 pounds plus.

Next, Grier selects Jovana Savaiinaea, a 6’4”, 324-pound tackle known for his size and athleticism. The Dolphins are clearly beefing up the trenches. With the signing of free agent Daniel James, the offensive line is improved.

In round six, running back Ollie Gordon was selected as the Dolphins’ number 231. Many are saying this is the sleeper pick for the team. At 6’1”, 226 pounds, he is a big bruiser, not a track star like Devon Achane, and will be used most likely in short-yardage situations, the team’s problem in 2024.

Hopefully, fans this season will not be asking, “Where’s the Beef?”