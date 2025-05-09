Grant was selected by Miami in the first round (13th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played 41 games with 17 starts in three seasons at Michigan (2022-24), where he totaled 69 tackles (36 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception, 12 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He helped the Wolverines win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten titles. Grant was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection (2023-24) and earned third-team All-America honors in 2024.

Phillips was selected by Miami in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a two-year starter at Maryland (2023-24), where he appeared in 25 games with 23 starts and recorded 57 tackles (31 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss. Phillips transferred from Tennessee, where he spent the 2022 season and appeared in three games.

Marshall Jr. was selected by Miami in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Florida (2021-24), where he was a four-year starter. He appeared in 45 games with 39 starts and tallied 98 tackles (68 solo), 1.0 sack, two interceptions, 27 passes defensed and one forced fumble in four seasons with the Gators. A Miami native, Marshall Jr. attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School, where he was a first-team all-state selection.

Trader Jr. was selected by Miami in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in 47 games with 35 starts in four seasons at Maryland (2021-24), where he totaled 190 tackles (123 solo), five interceptions, 20 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also competed in lacrosse at Maryland, earning third-team All-America honors in 2023.

Gordon II was selected by Miami in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in 39 games with 27 starts in three seasons at Oklahoma State (2022-24), where he totaled 537 carries for 2,920 rushing yards (5.4 avg.) and 36 rushing touchdowns, along with 80 receptions for 585 receiving yards (7.3 avg.) and four touchdowns. In 2023, Gordon II was a unanimous All-American, the Big 12 Player of the Year, a first-team all-conference selection and the recipient of the Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top running back in college football. He also led the nation in rushing yards in 2023 (1,732) and his 36 career rushing touchdowns ranked sixth in Oklahoma State history.

Ewers was selected by Miami in the seventh round (231st overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Texas (2022-24), where he started 36 games and completed 737-of-1,135 passing attempts (64.9 pct.) for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. Ewers was a two-time second-team all-conference selection (Big 12 in 2023 & SEC in 2024) and Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honorable mention in 2022. He led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff Semifinals following the 2023 and 2024 seasons, after winning the Big 12 Championship in 2023 and helping Texas to an SEC Championship Game appearance during its first year in the conference in 2024. Ewers finished his career ranked third all-time among Texas quarterbacks in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He transferred from Ohio State following the 2021 season.