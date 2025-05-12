The Miami Dolphins have not won a playoff game in 25 years.

Since then, they have been close to getting over that hump but every time it seems they get close to breaking through, they end up taking two steps back and then they are back at square one.

In 2016, Ryan Tannehill injured his knee in the middle of the playoff run, which cost the team both the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Fast-forward to 2022, when Miami seemed to be on the rise and a clear playoff contender. Then, Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out for the season with a concussion.

In 2023, the team seemed destined to earn a top-two seed before they collapsed in a home Monday Night Football Game against the Titans.

I get it.

Believing in this team can sometimes be incredibly exhausting.

Now, heading into the 2025 season, it seems as if Miami is going into a downturn.

Many of the veterans who seemed to jumpstart the team have been jettisoned, and Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill, two more veterans, could be gone soon, too.

With all that negativity, the expectations for this team are low.

However, I think all the negativity can turn into a positive for this club.

They can block out the noise and play for each other.

Even though they are younger as a club, it does not mean they are going to bottom out.

Miami realized that their window had closed, and instead of pushing their chips for one more run, they decided to pivot.

I think that will ultimately turn out to be the correct move.

Now, the Dolphins are a deeper team than they were in any previous year during the Mike McDaniel era and are poised to be highly competitive not only now but well into the future.

I get that it is easy always to be doom and gloom about the team, but there is reason for hope.

Not just this season.

But for years into the future.