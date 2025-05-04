Armando Salguero of Outkick.com reports that the Miami Dolphins have spoken to the Atlanta Falcons, LA Rams, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and others regarding a Jalen Ramsey trade.

The problem isn’t the draft compensation, as Miami has come to terms with getting a 5th-round pick in return; it is the dead money Miami has to eat in a deal trading Ramsey. A post-June 1st deal would save Miami $10 million in cap savings over a pre-June 1st trade, but that is still a hefty number Miami will have to swallow.

“And between the Dolphins and the Ramsey camp, the teams that have been contacted are, well, most of the league,” Salguero wrote. “Ramsey wants to be on a winner. “The Dolphins have talked to the Rams, Falcons, Lions, Commanders, Eagles and others. “The problem here is not draft compensation. Ramsey, if traded, may go for a fifth-round pick or thereabouts. “The issue is the $25.2 million Miami would have to swallow in dead cap if the trade happens before June 1. “So any team wanting to make this trade now might be asked to provide the Dolphins with some cap relief on that number. “A post-June 1 trade would result in nearly $10 millon in cap savings for the Dolphins but, obviously, finding a trade partner then might be tougher than doing it now. “One way a trade doesn’t happen at all? Ramsey takes a pay cut from Miami. One NFL source said it’s the reason he’s on the market in the first place – which is odd because the Dolphins gave him a raise just prior to last season.”

Ramsey only played in 27 games for the Dolphins and had five interceptions during that time.

The Dolphins’ secondary right now is in shambles, with Miami losing all four starters from last season. This offseason, they have added Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis at the safety position. They have yet to add a cornerback and will now depend on Cam Smith, Storm Duck, and Kader Kohou as well as any rookies they add at that position.

When Ramsey is gone, the cornerback position is the biggest need on this team right now, heading into the 2025 season. I would expect Miami to look to add a veteran, unsigned cornerback on the open market still.

Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Mike Hilton, and CJ Henderson are still available players on the market whom Miami may target.

This move also signals the end of the failed rebuild that began in 2019, which Stephen Ross and Chris Grier began. It was a rebuild that did get the Dolphins back into the playoffs, but resulted in no real results in regard to playoff wins or division titles.