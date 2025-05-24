Going into the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins needed to try to find a big, physical running back and a quarterback to develop. The Dolphins did both but got players later than expected.

In the 6th round, the Dolphins picked Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon. He’s a big physical back that can give you the short-yardage gains this team needs. He led all of college football in rushing in 2023 with over 1,800 yards rushing, and he can also catch the football, but why did he fall to the 6th round?

Well, his 2024 season was disappointing, as his numbers fell off. Some will say teams loaded the box to shut him down and make Oklahoma State beat them with the quarterback. He also had a DUI arrest in June of last year. It’s not uncommon for someone to fall in the draft if they have an off year; that happens.

Maybe the issue was that this draft class was deep with running backs, and Gordon got lost in the shuffle. I liked how he answered the type of player he is a guy that will run you over and get the tough short yardage runs. That’s something this team needs. I also like how he picked number 31 as a reminder of all the teams that passed on him.

He looks like he will have a chip on his shoulder coming into camp. The question is, can he grasp the offense, and will Mike McDaniel utilize him like he is supposed to? The Dolphins needed a big physical back for short yardage, and they found one who is motivated.

The Dolphins then drafted quarterback Quinn Ewers in the 7th round. This one was puzzling to me because this was a weak quarterback class. I wasn’t high on Ewers coming into the draft because he left a lot to be desired at Texas. You saw the talent at times make throws, but he also made some head-scratching throws. He dealt with a lot of adversity at Texas with the expectations of the program, Arch Manning coming in, and people wanting to see him play with the tradition of the Manning family, and he didn’t live up to the hype of being the number 1 recruit.

However, he handled himself very well, all things considered. He also could have stayed in college with the NIL money that is being thrown around and made seven figures if he wanted to. He thought he would go maybe the second or third round, but almost went undrafted.

The Dolphins got a quarterback, who played in a similar style at Texas, and could have a potential number two quarterback. Ewers admitted how disappointed he was with his fall, and it should motivate him to do well. He also seems to be rejuvenated by the fact that he could learn from Dan Marino, as he likes to sit in on the meetings with the quarterbacks.

Sometimes a player who is draft eligible can get humbled by the process and expect to go high, but then, as the draft goes on, the picks keep coming, and they don’t hear their name called, it is disappointing. How you handle it can really show how you are as a player and person. The Dolphins got two players later than expected and look to be eager for camp to start and extra motivated by getting snubbed by the other NFL. Having these guys come in with chips on their shoulders, I think, will be a good thing for the Dolphins. Now let’s see how it plays out.