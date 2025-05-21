In 2024, the Miami Dolphins had a tough start to the season.

Along with a tricky opener against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami’s season went off the rails in the week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami not only lost the game but also lost Tua Tagovailoa for an extended period of time, setting the tone for a lost season.

In 2023, the Dolphins got off to a much better start as they went 5-1.

The strong start hid a deeper weakness, though. In the middle of a good record, Miami was blasted by the Bills by a final of 48-20.

Similar to that 2023 season, Miami has a schedule like that in 2025.

The team will open the year by visiting the Indianapolis Colts and then returning home for a matchup with the Patriots.

Miami should be 2-0 heading into another crucial match-up with the Bills on a Thursday night.

If Miami truly wants to separate itself from past teams and show that this is a brand-new Dolphins era, they must win that game against the Bills.

A competitive loss will not cut it.

Miami has come close against the Bills on the road. In 2022, they let a late lead slip away en route to a 32-29 loss in December of that season.

It was part of another late-season swoon.

After that Buffalo game, Miami has easier games against the Jets, Carolina, and the Atlanta Falcons.

Should Miami beat the Bills, it would set them up for a really good start before they hit another tough stretch in the middle of the season, which features Baltimore, Buffalo again, and Washington in Spain.

If they lose that game, it will not bode well, as Miami will once again falter against winning teams.

Miami can beat bad teams as much as it wants to, but it will not matter if it cannot beat the best the AFC has to offer.

How can Miami change that narrative?

Go on the road and beat Buffalo in week 3 and have a strong start to the season.

That will show that this is a new Dolphins era.