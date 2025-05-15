The 2025 Miami Dolphins schedule is out; honestly, the Dolphins got a good draw this year. Some seasons, the schedule is laid out in a way that lends to Miami being able to get off to a fast start, but man, come Halloween, business will pick up.

Here are some thoughts on the schedule.

The Dolphins’ secondary is a disaster and will be to open the season, but Week 1 vs Daniel Jones and the Colts is a nice way to ease into the season. That is a good opener for the Dolphins.

In Week 2, Miami has its home opener against New England. Getting your first division game at home is a plus, and getting the Patriots at home is a plus in September, when it’s super hot and humid. Again, it’s a good break for the Fins.

Week 3 is bad. One, it’s the Bills who always beat us. Two, it’s a short week on the road. Miami has to play them at some point, so let’s get it out of the way early and move on.

Week 4 is another division home game in September, which is good. And getting a division rival on extra rest and a 10-day break is great. The Jets aren’t a pushover, but getting them at home in September is good. This will also most likely be the Rivalries game, where Miami wears some odd uniform.

In week five, we travel to Carolina. Again, it’s not an awful time to play an up-and-coming team. I would rather play them early in the year, as by November/December, they may be really good and hitting their stride.

In week six, VS the Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium is not a primetime game. We are still in early October, where it’s humid. I like getting the Chargers here at this point on the schedule.

Week 7 at the Browns, who, guessing, may be getting ready to make a change at quarterback, and maybe they go from Flacco to one of the rookies by Week 7.

Week 8 at the Falcons, who are a good team, but not a great team. Again, another team, I am happy Miami is playing in the first half of the season.

From this point on, the schedule gets tough. So, through the first eight games, Miami must be 5-3 at worst. Anything worse than that, and they have no chance at the playoffs—NONE!

Week 9, at home on a short week on Thursday Night football vs the Ravens. Miami is getting one of the best teams in the NFL at home on a short week. Can’t ask for anything more.

Week 10 at home vs the Buffalo Bills. So, we get 10 days to prepare for a division rival and don’t have to travel. Again, can’t ask for anything more.

Week 11, OFF TO MADRID! Yes it sucks we lose a home game, but it is what it is. Miami playing Washington on a neutral field will be tough, but again, it is what it is.

Week 12 BYE

Week 13, the Dolphins have a home game here vs a Saints team that is in a transition, especially at the quarterback position.

Week 14 is METLIFE TAKEOVER time, as the Dolphins travel to NYC to take on the Jets. I don’t think the Jets will be a pushover. In early December, the weather in NYC is hit or miss. It could be bad or mild. It’s not an awful time to play them on the road.

Week 15, Miami plays on the road on Monday Night Football vs the Steelers. I gotta be honest, this game has a LOSS written all over it. I know the Pittsburgh quarterback situation is a disaster as I type this on May 14th but something about Pittsburgh on the road in primetime just scares the hell out of me.

Week 16, Miami playing the Bengals at home will be tough. Joe Burrow and those wide receivers vs our pathetic secondary will be an issue.

Week 17: Battle for Florida! Miami hosts Tampa Bay, and this should be a fun game as both teams are kinda fun to watch.

To close the season, Week 18, the Dolphins travel to the Patriots in a division matchup vs an up-and-coming team. We have to play them in their building at some point, and if we are going to get two home division games, I can’t complain with the final game being on the road vs the Pats.

All in all, the Dolphins better get off to a fast start because if they get to late October/early November under .500 ,then it may turn into a very long season.