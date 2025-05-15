The Dolphins will be hoping that their second-round pick of offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea will help them improve on last season’s poor performance and secure them a place in next year’s playoffs.

They will be especially happy if the giant Polynesian has a hand to play in the progress, after they effectively stole him from under the noses of the New England Patriots after trading up.

The Dolphins finished second in the AFC East division last season, with a disappointing 8-9 record. Their poor showing meant the Steelers, the Chargers, and the Broncos all secured places in the playoffs while the Dolphins missed out.

Bookmakers don't expect the team to fare much better this coming season, either, having given them odds of 50/1 to win the Super Bowl, 30/1 for the conference, and +150 to make the playoffs.

According to draft grades from around the web, Miami had a good draft. A lot of attention was, of course, paid to the drafting of Kenneth Grant. General manager Chris Grier has previously said he would address some of the team’s defensive line needs via free agency, but they were quick to snap up Grant.

He is expected to do a good job over the course of the season, although some analysts have suggested he will likely be a better proposition in four or five years.

Grier said of Grant: “We don’t see him as just a run stopper. The ability to push the pocket up the middle is a huge thing in the NFL, and we believe he has a tremendous work ethic and upside to do that.”

However, Miami’s second-round pick has also turned heads. They drafted up from 48th to 37th to land Jonah Savaiinaea. That trade, which saw them sacrifice picks in the third and fourth rounds, put them one position ahead of the New England Patriots, and it has been widely reported that the Patriots were interested in taking Savaiinaea, and the Dolphins did not think he would still be available when it came round to their next selection.

Patriots general manager, Elliot Wolf, said: “There was a little bit of debate about who we were going to pick, and ultimately, one of the players we were talking about got drafted.” This strongly suggests that the Dolphins made the right move to get their man.

Savaiinaea played multiple positions in college football, but Grier made it clear he has picked him as a guard, saying: “He’ll play guard for us. He understands that. We’ve talked to him about it. We’re excited about it.”

Some commentators suggested there had been no need to trade up, because another guard wasn’t selected until the 57th pick, but that ignores the fact that Savaiinaea himself would have been picked. He was the fourth guard selected after Tyler Booker, Grey Zabel, and Donovan Jackson. And, according to a lot of analysts, he is more likely to slot in and be a first-choice pick than Grant.

The Dolphins traded with the Raiders to get their pick, giving up their 98th and 135th picks, and getting the 37th and 143rd picks in return. Miami’s next pick wasn’t until the 5th round, when they selected Jordan Phillips. Phillips is notable for being hard working and already looking a good leader on the pitch, but also because of his name – the Dolphins had a Jordan Phillips defensive tackle ten years ago.

Also in the fifth round, the team drafted Jason Marshall Jr and Dante Trader Jr. Sixth round pick, Ollie Gordon II was also joined by seventh round selections Quinn Ewers and Zeek Biggers.

The draft was considered generally successful for the Dolphins, adding size to their team and shoring up the trenches. But, despite that, ESPN’s voters had Miami drop 3 places to 20th in their power rankings.

As well as their inability to run over anybody, the team desperately needs cornerbacks: a problem they will have to overcome using free agents, unless they can mend their feud with Jalen Ramsey.

The 9-year veteran has spent two seasons in South Florida, but the relationship between the Pro Bowl player and the team has become untenable. Ramsey has apparently lost faith in the coaching staff and has asked for a move.

Many people expected Ramsey to be traded during the draft, potentially for other assets or for improved picks. However, that didn’t arise, and Ramsey is still on the books. The Dolphins might be struggling to find potential suitors willing to meet his salary.

From Grier’s point of view, at least, there may still be some hope of reconciliation as the manager said: “I would just say we never close any doors on anything, but we’re just going to focus on the Miami Dolphins here right now, and the draft, and the players that we’re adding to the team right now.” Due to timings regarding salary caps and allowances, it seems that a June move is most likely for Ramsey now.

Although the draft and most of the undrafted free agency moves have been completed, there are still some moves likely to be made by the Florida outfit.

In the past three years, the Dolphins have signed at least one former first-round pick in May. Last year, that was Odell Beckham Jr. In 2023, it was Isaiah Wynn. In 2022, both Sony Michel and Melvin Ingram joined the ranks.

Stephen Gilmore is being touted as the most likely name to continue this streak, if Miami does continue down the same route. The cornerback was the first-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and enjoyed a solid season at the Minnesota Vikings last year. He would fill the cornerback need, although it is perhaps more likely that Grier will opt for a player who isn’t a former first-round draft pick.