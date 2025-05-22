Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen announced earlier this week that the Dolphins and Jags will have joint practices before their week 3 preseason game.

This morning, news broke that Miami will also have joint practices with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, their preseason opponents in weeks 1 and 2.

NFL reporter Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported the news about the Bears and Dolphins’ joint practice on Thursday morning. David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel confirmed that news and that Miami and Detroit will have joint practices as well during Week 2 of the preseason.

The Dolphins also released the kickoff times of the preseason games on Thursday morning. Miami will play Week 1 at Chicago Sunday, August 10th at 1 p.m., Week 2 at Detroit, Saturday, August 16th at 1 p.m., and Week 3 at home vs. Jacksonville Saturday, August 23rd at 7 p.m.

 

For those who missed the Dolphins’ regular season schedule, here it is below.

1. @Colts

2. New England

3. @Buffalo (Thursday Night Football)

4. vs NY Jets (Monday Night Football)

5. @Carolina

6. vs LA Chargers

7. @Cleveland

8. @Atlanta

9. vs Baltimore (Thursday Night Football)

10. vs Buffalo

11. vs Washington 9:30 am Eastern (MADRID, SPAIN)

12. BYE WEEK

13. vs New Orleans

14. @ NY Jets

15. @ Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)

16. vs Cincinnati (Sunday Night Football)

17. vs Tampa Bay

18. @New England

 

