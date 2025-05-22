Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen announced earlier this week that the Dolphins and Jags will have joint practices before their week 3 preseason game.

This morning, news broke that Miami will also have joint practices with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, their preseason opponents in weeks 1 and 2.

NFL reporter Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported the news about the Bears and Dolphins’ joint practice on Thursday morning. David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel confirmed that news and that Miami and Detroit will have joint practices as well during Week 2 of the preseason.

The Chicago Bears will play the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener at 12 p.m. on August 10th. The Bears will also host joint practices with the Dolphins and the Bills at Halas Hall during training camp. Dates for those are TBD. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 22, 2025

The Dolphins also released the kickoff times of the preseason games on Thursday morning. Miami will play Week 1 at Chicago Sunday, August 10th at 1 p.m., Week 2 at Detroit, Saturday, August 16th at 1 p.m., and Week 3 at home vs. Jacksonville Saturday, August 23rd at 7 p.m.

For those who missed the Dolphins’ regular season schedule, here it is below.

1. @Colts

2. New England

3. @Buffalo (Thursday Night Football)

4. vs NY Jets (Monday Night Football)

5. @Carolina

6. vs LA Chargers

7. @Cleveland

8. @Atlanta

9. vs Baltimore (Thursday Night Football)

10. vs Buffalo

11. vs Washington 9:30 am Eastern (MADRID, SPAIN)

12. BYE WEEK

13. vs New Orleans

14. @ NY Jets

15. @ Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)

16. vs Cincinnati (Sunday Night Football)

17. vs Tampa Bay

18. @New England