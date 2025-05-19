New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen said the team plans to have joint practices with the Miami Dolphins during training camp.

The Dolphins play the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium in the 3rd week of the preseason. Weeks 1 and 2 of the preseason, Miami is on the road at Chicago and then at Detroit.

Liam Coen says the Jaguars are planning on having joint practice with the Dolphins — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 19, 2025

Miami and Jacksonville have two young quarterbacks who haven’t lived up to the hype of where they were drafted. Trevor Lawrence, who was the #1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Tua Tagovailoa, who was the 5th overall pick of the 2020 draft, have had very ordinary NFL careers, and both enter the 2025 season facing a lot of questions.

Can they be the guy to lead their team to division titles and on a deep playoff run? Neither has shown signs they are capable.

For Jacksonville, they start a new era of Jaguars football with Liam Coen as their new head coach. A brilliant offensive mind who will look to revamp that offense and maximize the weapons they have surrounded Lawrence with.

In Miami, Tua needs to show he can stay healthy, as they still have a ton of questions behind him with their backup quarterback position.

Also, Miami has lost all four starters in its secondary, and that unit looks like it will be a glaring weakness this upcoming season that opponents will be looking to take advantage of.

For those who missed the Dolphins’ regular season schedule, here it is below.

1. @Colts

2. New England

3. @Buffalo (Thursday Night Football)

4. vs NY Jets (Monday Night Football)

5. @Carolina

6. vs LA Chargers

7. @Cleveland

8. @Atlanta

9. vs Baltimore (Thursday Night Football)

10. vs Buffalo

11. vs Washington 9:30 am Eastern (MADRID, SPAIN)

12. BYE WEEK

13. vs New Orleans

14. @ NY Jets

15. @ Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)

16. vs Cincinnati (Sunday Night Football)

17. vs Tampa Bay

18. @New England