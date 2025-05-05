Is it ever too early for a mock draft? The 2025 draft wrapped up a week ago and now some super early 2026 mock drafts are being released. Jordan Reid of ESPN.com put out his first for 2026. In round one, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #13: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

“With Jalen Ramsey on the trade block, the Dolphins need young defensive backs. McCoy makes plenty of sense here as an active, physical corner. He exhibits great awareness and has a quick read on routes run in his coverage. He had four interceptions and eight pass breakups last season, so the ball skills are there, too. McCoy could be CB1 next year if his game continues to ascend.”

Draft Profile: Bio

Jermod McCoy from Whitehouse High School was rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN and handed a 3-star grade by 247 Sports. Following high school, McCoy opted to join Oregon State.

In 2023 as a freshman McCoy saw action in 11 games and played a total of 410 snaps at cornerback for the Beavers. He recorded 21 tackles, 8 assists, while adding 3 stops. In coverage McCoy notched up 6 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and QB rating when targetted of 97.8.

After the end of the season he transferred to Tennessee where as a sophomore for the Volunteers in 2024 McCoy played in 4 games and logged 158 snaps for the Volunteers. He made just 9 tackles, 2 assists, and had 3 stops. In coverage he totaled 3 pass breakups, one interception, and an elite QB rating when targetted of 30.2.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Explodes out of his backpedal and has the hands and coordination to force interceptions.

Exceptionally quick, with the feet and fluidity to mirror underneath, including in the slot against the two-way go. McCoy stays low in his backpedal and explodes toward the ball, with an outstanding closing burst.

Has a nice blend of length, speed, and quickness. He’s at his best mirroring routes underneath, showing fluid movement skills and the ability to change directions on a dime.

Plays with the natural balance and ultra-quick feet to mirror underneath, and he’s tremendous at reading routes and reading quarterbacks.

Very aggressive attacking receiver blocks and tackles like a safety.

His length and leaping ability allow him to high-point the ball and make plays. McCoy would have had bigger interception numbers in college had opposing quarterbacks not gone out of their way to avoid him.

He’s excellent in run support, a physical hitter who could also get a look at safety

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Questionable technique and McCoy gets lazy with fundamentals, sometimes getting high in his backpedal and will breach the coverage call seeking flashy plays

Gave up far too many big plays in college, especially concerning since he has recovery speed to make up for missteps.

Despite his size, he’s not an overly physical tackler. McCoy might have to add some weight at the next level in order to become more physical.