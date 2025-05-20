The 2025 NFL season holds high stakes for the Miami Dolphins—arguably more than any season in recent memory. With a young roster, a head coach under pressure, and a quarterback whose future is closely tied to the franchise’s success, Miami can’t afford to stumble out of the gate. A fast start isn’t just preferable; it’s essential.

One of the most pressing reasons is the structure of the schedule. The early part of the season presents a golden opportunity for the Dolphins to rack up wins before they hit a brutal three-game stretch that could define their season. Starting in Week 9, Miami faces the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in back-to-back home games, followed by a trip overseas to face the Washington Commanders in Madrid. This game technically counts as a home game for the Dolphins.

That trio of matchups features playoff-caliber opponents, physical defenses, and travel complications. Going into that stretch with a solid win total is the only way to cushion the potential fallout of losing one or more of those high-stakes games.

But the urgency runs deeper than just the schedule. Head coach Mike McDaniel enters 2025 not just looking to lead, but to reestablish credibility. After another playoff letdown in 2024, questions about his leadership and long-term fit have only grown louder, especially with reports surfacing about tension between him and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. A slow start could quickly lead to internal friction, particularly with vocal players like Tyreek Hill in the locker room. If frustrations build, the locker room could spiral.

Even worse, that scenario could realistically lead to McDaniel’s dismissal. While some might welcome that, especially if defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver replaces him, it would still represent a major shift in the organization’s direction, not just for 2025 but beyond.

This would also raise even bigger questions about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the Dolphins. Tua has steadily improved under McDaniel’s system, and the offense has been tailored to maximize his strengths. If McDaniel is fired, a new coaching staff could bring a drastically different vision that may not align with Tua’s skill set. In a league that moves fast, especially regarding quarterbacks, it’s not far-fetched to think Miami might begin exploring alternative options if a regime change occurs.

Simply put, 2025 is a fork-in-the-road year for the Dolphins. With a favorable early schedule, they have a real chance to build momentum and position themselves again as contenders. For Miami, a strong start isn’t just about wins but survival.