I am typically half-full in my attitudes and hopes about my team, the Miami Dolphins.



Yet, the reality of the upcoming 2025 season for the Miami Dolphins hit me like a brick today.



Let’s face reality, fans.



We remain a poorly built and, at best, average roster.



Granted, we drafted a massive guard/tackle in Jonah Savaiinaea, but that is not enough. The offensive line is lacking, and it needs help.



We drafted another behemoth in the first round, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. That was a good pick, but we are missing the remainder.



Can edge linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips return to their peak performance?



I remain uncertain.



We have a skeleton defensive backfield. We should have tryouts from the neighborhood. It looks bleak.



Let’s be real and consider the 2025 season as enjoying football.



Like we do when we watch the United Football League games.



Let’s enjoy the 2025 season Dolphins games, or else what will we do?



Give up on the team, our Miami Dolphins?



Doubt it.



Give up on Tua Tagovailoa, our “Tank for Tua” 2020 first-round draft pick?



It will not happen until after 2026 at the earliest; it’s just my intuition.



Fire general manager Chris Grier.



This will not happen until at least the end of 2026, and I predict that Tua’s tenure will end in 2026. When Tua goes, Grier goes. Or vice versa.



Fire coach Mike McDaniel.



It will be unlikely unless the Dolphins have a horrible start to their season.



Then again, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver may be a successor.



Yet, my attitude remains positive, a half-full attitude.



Enjoy the games of our favorite team, the Miami Dolphins.



Enjoy the remainder of the off-season.



And enjoy the crazy, exaggerated media coverage of the training camp practices in July, the delusional hope that the off-season always brings.



We remain undefeated in May, as we will be in June, July, and August.



Let’s keep it that way.





