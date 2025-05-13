The Miami Dolphins’ running back corps in 2025 reflects a strategic shift toward physicality and balance, addressing past shortcomings and complementing their dynamic passing attack.

De’Von Achane will likely remain the lead back. After a stellar rookie season in 2023, he experienced a bit of a downturn in 2024, though the offensive line’s poor play was a major contributor to this. Despite his smaller stature, Achane’s speed and agility make him a threat in open space and a reliable receiving option. With support from bigger, more physical backs in short-yardage situations, Achane can return to being that change-of-pace, dual-threat weapon that keeps defenses on their heels.

Jaylen Wright, a fourth-round pick in 2024, combines speed and power. At 6’0″ and 215 pounds, Wright offers a more physical running style than Achane. His ability to break tackles and gain tough yards positions him as a potential solution to the Dolphins’ short-yardage woes. While he’ll need to earn playing time among the playmakers already on the roster, he has the speed and receiving skills that translate well in a Shanahan-style system.

Alexander Mattison, signed in free agency, adds veteran experience and physicality to the backfield. Standing 6’0″ and weighing 220 pounds, Mattison is known for his downhill running and ability to handle a heavy workload. His presence provides dependable depth and a reliable option in short-yardage and goal-line situations—areas where the Dolphins have struggled in recent seasons. Additionally, he brings leadership to a relatively young running back group.

Ollie Gordon II, drafted in the sixth round, is a powerful back who led the nation in rushing yards in 2023. At 6’1″ and 226 pounds, Gordon brings a bruising running style ideal for short-yardage and red-zone situations. His physicality and vision make him a promising addition to the backfield and another option to help solve the team’s short-yardage challenges.

Collectively, this group of running backs signals a commitment to a more balanced and physical offensive approach. A healthy and effective running game can significantly enhance the Dolphins’ overall offense. By establishing a strong ground game, the team can control the clock, reduce pressure on the quarterback, and open up play-action opportunities. This balance is crucial for Tua Tagovailoa’s success, as it allows him to operate in favorable down-and-distance situations and take advantage of mismatches in the defense.

There is a strategic evolution toward physicality and balance. The Dolphins aim to build a more complete and effective offense in 2025 by addressing past deficiencies and complementing their explosive passing attack.