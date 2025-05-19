In 2024, the Miami Dolphins had two veterans at the outside cornerback position in Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey.

There was also Kader Kohou, who played primarily in the nickel.

Hidden in that mix and way behind in the team’s depth chart was former second round pick, Cam Smith.

Smith was taken out of the University of South Carolina in 2023 and naturally, as a top two round pick, there were high expectations for him.

Through two years, though, there has been minimal production.

Now heading into year three for Smith, it is now or never.

In his first year, Smith found himself in the dog house under former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

In Anthony Weaver’s first season as the defensive leader, Smith still could not find the field.

However, with Fuller gone and Ramsey’s departure seeming to be imminent, Smith has to be on the field.

It would be a massive indictment of General Manager Chris Grier if one of his premium picks, at a time when the team does not have many picks at all, never saw the field.

While there is a lot of competition at corner, there is not a lot of proven veteran talent.

Smith will be going against Jason Maitre, Ethan Bonner, Jason Marshall Jr. and B.J. Adams for not only a starting spot, but a roster spot.

If the former Gamecocks star cannot secure a major role on this year’s defense, he may never find a spot on an NFL roster.

Miami has made it easy for Smith to find a spot on this year’s youth movement.

He has to seize the opportunity.

He was a second-round pick for a reason.

At 6 feet 1 and 280 pounds, Smith has the prototypical size for an NFL corner.

He also ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, so you know that he has the speed to keep up with the top receivers in the league.

Smith has to put it all together.

If he does not do it this year, he might not get another chance to prove himself.