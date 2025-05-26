One team that’s seemingly emerged as a squad to watch in the sweepstakes for Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported recently that the Cowboys are one of several teams the Dolphins are in discussions with on a Ramsey trade, and a financial decision from Ramsey has only added fuel to the fire of his Cowboys link.

Ramsey allegedly purchased a home in the Dallas area from Fort Worth. CowboysCountry.com revealed the news to the public.

At 30 years old, Ramsey isn’t getting any younger, and it’s been reported in the past that he would like to play for a contender, but whether or not the Cowboys would be Super Bowl contenders even with Ramsey in the fold is up for debate. Dallas is on the heels of a 2024 season that was worse than Miami’s from a win-loss standpoint.

The Cowboys won just seven games all season, though it’s noteworthy that their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, was limited to just eight appearances with a hamstring injury.

While little to no traction has seemingly been made yet on a trade, the Dolphins are looking to find a new NFL home for Ramsey after spending just a few seasons with the franchise. Across 27 regular-season games with Miami, he’s totaled five interceptions, 82 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits. Ramsey also earned a Pro Bowl appearance in his first season as a Dolphin, the 2023 season.

Miami acquired Ramsey back in the 2023 offseason, and it dealt tight end Hunter Long, who totaled just 60 receiving yards for the Los Angeles Rams last season, and a third-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for the seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro.

It should be fascinating to find out how the Dolphins’ return package for Ramsey compares to what they had to give up to acquire his services multiple years ago, regardless of where Ramsey ends up. Folks should expect rumblings connecting Ramsey to the storied Cowboys franchise to only multiply in the coming days in light of his buying some real estate in the nearby area.