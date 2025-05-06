All off-season long, I thought about how corner or safety were the biggest needs that the Dolphins had to fill to make the defense a top-10 unit once again in the NFL.

Well, Miami had other plans in the draft.

They decided to fill needs along the trenches with Kenneth Grant in the first round and Jordan Phillips with another pick in the fifth.

Miami did make two additions to the secondary, and we will focus on the corner, Jason Marshall Jr.

Yes, the Dolphins did take Dante Trader Jr., a safety, but with Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu as free agent additions, Trader Jr. adds more competition and the team has the opportunity to bring him along more slowly.

With the eventual trade of Jalen Ramsey becoming more likely, Marshall will have to play immediately as the other outside corner options are young players with little to no playing experience.

Artie Burns was signed in the off-season as well, but he is not a long-term option.

That all brings us back to Marshall, a Miami native who played all four seasons at the University of Florida, a rarity now in college football.

While his senior season was cut short due to injury, Marshall offers good size at the position as he is 6 feet tall, and 205 pounds which makes him a strong option on the boundary especially against bigger AFC receivers that Miami will face during the season in players like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Even though Marshall only played seven games this past season, he registered four pass break-ups and three quarterback hurries.

The number of quarterback hurries, as Anthony Weaver liked to bring Ramsey on a number of blitzes from the outside, which would flush the quarterback into the waiting arms of Chop Robinson or Zach Sieler.

Outside of 2024, the product of Palmetto High School was durable as he started 25 games between his sophomore and junior seasons, tallying 18 pass break-ups, 55 tackles, an interception and four tackles for loss.

He also played in all 13 games during his freshman season.

Marshall is a good option for the Dolphins as they look for dependability and durability with younger players, and not only that, but that he offers upside with his size and length as well.

That is all you can ask for in a pick during the fifth round.