Witness the inspiring journey of Jonah Misieli Savaiinaea as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft and is selected by the Miami Dolphins. This episode captures intimate moments with his family and friends, spanning from his humble beginnings in American Samoa, high school football in Hawaii, college football at the University of Arizona, to making it to the NFL. Watch the emotional moments, the behind-the-scenes preparations, and the life-changing call from the Miami Dolphins. Jonah’s story is one of perseverance, faith, and dedication, offering an inside look into his dreams coming true.