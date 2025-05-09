Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing. He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands. Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents.

Too often lacks explosiveness for dominant early phase reps.

Plays with tightness in lowers and a narrow base.

Has a tougher time growing roots against angle blocks.

Limited range and short-area quickness as a tackler.

Poor first-step quickness to create advantages for his rush.

Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan

Size:

Height: 6035

Weight: 331

Arm: 33 ½”

Hand: 10 ¼”

Accomplishments:

Second-Team All-Big Ten (2023)

“Kenneth Grant is a big, athletic interior defensive line prospect whose first-step quickness puts pressure on offensive linemen and helps him get in the face of the quarterback consistently.”

Strengths:

Quick first step

Multi-gap defender/run stopper

Exceptional change of direction/athleticism

Flashes physical dominance

Concerns:

Handling a full-time workload (stamina)

Consistent pad level

Film Analysis:

Kenneth Grant entered the 2024 season as one of the top defensive prospects in the country. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 340 pounds, Grant possesses a rare combination of size, athleticism, quickness, and power that allows him to dominate in key moments. While the Wolverines’ 2024 season fell short of expectations, it was not due to a lack of high-level play from Grant. He consistently won his matchups, making a significant impact against both the run and the pass. Grant excels with his power, quickness, motor, and hand-fighting skills, and his versatility allows him to play multiple positions along Michigan’s defensive line, from the 1-technique to the 3-technique. His athleticism leaps off the tape, making him one of the most intriguing 2025 NFL Draft prospects in terms of physical dominance and upside.

As a pass rusher, Grant demonstrates the ability to consistently collapse the pocket and disrupt quarterbacks. Whether lined up at nose tackle or elsewhere along the line of scrimmage, his explosive first-step quickness overwhelms interior offensive linemen. This quickness pressures blockers to engage rapidly, as any hesitation allows Grant to overpower them and drive them backward into the quarterback’s face. His active, quick hands enable him to counter punches effectively, and he employs a variety of pass-rush moves to defeat his opponents. These include push-pull, double-hand swipes, long-arm techniques, bull rushes, and even an inside spin counter, making him a dynamic presence on passing downs.

One of Grant’s standout traits is his closing speed. Once he penetrates the backfield, he bursts toward the football with remarkable acceleration for a man of his size. His lateral agility is also notable, as he executes twists and stunts with fluidity, maintaining ground while navigating around blockers. His relentless motor is a testament to his effort, as he consistently pursues quarterbacks and even chases plays 20 yards downfield—an impressive feat for a 340-pound defender.

Grant is equally effective as a run defender, excelling in both single-gap and two-gap assignments. His lower-body strength allows him to anchor against power running plays, holding up at the point of attack. Against zone concepts, his quickness off the snap enables him to slice through blocks, creating havoc in the backfield. Although his hand placement remains a work in progress, he flashes the ability to strike and drive effectively, defeating reach blocks with upper-body strength and technique. Grant’s ability to stack, peek, and shed blockers makes him a disruptive force against the run. His vision and play recognition further enhance his effectiveness, allowing him to diagnose plays quickly and get to the ball-carrier with precision.

One area for improvement is Grant’s pad level, which can be inconsistent, particularly when fatigued. At times, he pops straight out of his stance at the snap, surrendering leverage to opposing blockers. This issue is more pronounced against the run, where playing too high can result in being moved off the ball. Addressing this will be crucial for him to maximize his potential at the next level.

Additionally, like many interior defensive linemen over 330 pounds, questions about his conditioning and stamina will need to be addressed. NFL evaluators will closely assess his ability to maintain his performance over a full workload and determine the optimal snap count he can handle as a starter. However, when he’s on the field, Grant has the potential to be one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league.

Grant is a naturally gifted and highly talented defender. He projects as a high-upside interior defensive lineman capable of aligning in multiple positions within even or odd fronts. His ability to collapse the pocket as a pass rusher, combined with his dominance against double teams, provides the foundation for him to become a game-changing presence in the NFL. With continued development, particularly in pad level and conditioning, Grant has the tools to thrive as a premier defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.