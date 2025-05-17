The Miami Dolphins’ 2025 NFL schedule has been released, and it features a significant increase in prime-time appearances—five in total—highlighting the team’s national appeal. However, this spotlight brings added pressure, as the Dolphins have historically struggled in these high-profile matchups.

Miami’s five prime-time games – six if you count the international game against Washington – include two Thursday Night Football matchups, two Monday Night Football games, and two Sunday Night Football appearances.

The Dolphins will face marquee opponents such as the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals under the national spotlight. One positive though is that several of these tough contests will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, giving Miami a crucial edge.

Did the NFL perhaps try to make up for taking a first-round pick from us?

Still, history isn’t on Miami’s side. The Dolphins have consistently underperformed in prime-time games in recent years, raising concerns about their ability to rise to the occasion when the nation is watching. More than just losses, some prime-time appearances have come with serious setbacks. In 2022, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his worst concussion during a Thursday night game against the Bengals. Then, in Week 2 of 2024, he suffered another concussion during a prime-time game against the Bills. These incidents have added a mental hurdle that the team must overcome moving forward.

This season presents a real chance for Miami to rewrite that narrative. Early prime-time matchups against division rivals also allow the Dolphins to set the tone within the AFC East. Performing well in these games will be essential, not just for the standings but also for the team’s confidence and culture.

Adding to the season’s significance is Miami’s international showdown against the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain, on November 16. This historic matchup—the first NFL regular season game in Spain—comes after a challenging stretch that includes games against the Ravens and Bills. If the Dolphins can somehow go 2-1 during that span, they’ll prove they are a force to be reckoned with.

Fortunately, the Dolphins have their bye week immediately following the Madrid game. If they can secure a win overseas, they’ll have valuable recovery time and likely be sitting comfortably in the playoff picture. A strong start, as has been typical in recent years (excluding 2024), combined with success in this difficult midseason stretch, could set Miami up for a strong second half.

The 2025 season presents the Dolphins with a critical opportunity to showcase their talent and toughness nationally. The team must rise above its past struggles and deliver in prime time to meet owner Stephen Ross’s and long-suffering fans’ expectations. Success under the lights won’t just shape their record—it could determine the future and shape of the organization.