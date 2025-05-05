The 2025 NFL Draft proved challenging this year for the Miami Dolphins. As fans and analysts assess the impact of their selections, did the Dolphins make meaningful improvements? This article goes over how these choices might influence bet expectations.

After another disappointing season, the Dolphins were in a tough draft position. Key departures on both the offensive and defensive lines forced them to call upon reinforcements. A class aimed at repairing immediate problems includes their first-round pick, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. But will these moves mean better performance and better odds for Miami in the AFC East? It takes time to see the draft affect betting markets, but if needs are met, the Dolphins could see slight shifts in their Super Bowl, division, and win total odds.

Draft Breakdown and Filling in the Gaps

Miami’s 2025 draft class concentrated on trenches and secondary depth. Kenneth Grant adds size and disruption to a Calais Campbell-less defensive line. Second-round tackle Jonah Savaiinaea gives depth to an offense that struggled last season. Late draft picks like cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and safety Dante Trader Jr.

The Dolphins did not land a big-name tight end, but acquired developmental pieces at running back (Ollie Gordon II) and quarterback (Quinn Ewers). Their approach was practical, not flashy. It depends on whether such selections will make a significant contribution immediately or if they will be long-term projects.

How the Draft Affects Betting Odds

Sportsbooks adjust odds based on perceived roster improvements, allowing you to make an informed

bet based on updated information. Miami has long Super Bowl odds (+8000), but divisional odds (+650) could tighten if their draft class meets expectations. A better defensive line might reduce opponent rushing yards. Good pass protection may improve passing numbers for Tua Tagovailoa.

Rookie impacts vary. Grant may win the game in Miami. The addition of Savaiinaea could shift offensive line efficiency metrics. Late-round draft picks such as Marshall and Trader could affect secondary performance. Bettors should watch training camp reports to gauge immediate impacts.

Key Areas in Need of Improvement

The Dolphins needed to stop the run better. Grant and fifth-rounder Jordan Phillips should help. On offense, Savaiinaea must stabilize a line that allowed too much pressure. But should he succeed, Miami’s offense could find its explosive rhythm again.

The secondary question remains unanswered. Marshall and Trader provide depth, but there are no guarantees. If they fail, Miami’s pass defense may be vulnerable. With Gordon in the running back room, there is a power element there, but he probably won’t oust De’Von Achane or Jaylen Wright early.

Betting Market Reactions

Sometimes draft success doesn’t change the odds very much. And even if analysts love Miami’s picks, their win total (projected around 8.5) might creep up. Stronger defenses may make the opposing team’s rushing yards less appealing.

Player props could also be adjusted. If Grant starts, his sack total might show up in defensive rookie markets. The role could affect Tagovailoa’s passing numbers. Late round picks rarely move the needle but surprises do happen.

Long-Term vs. Short-Term Value

Some draft picks are investments that may not yield immediate results. Ewers, for example, will not take the field unless Tagovailoa is hurt. But the move suggests that Miami is thinking beyond 2025. Biggers and Phillips add rotational depth but aren’t game changers yet.

The real wild card is Gordon. A short-yardage goal could help Miami improve its red-zone efficiency. That might make the opposing team feel more discouraged about making touchdowns.

Late Round Picks Who Might Beat Expectations

While early round selections such as Kenneth Grant draw the most headlines, Miami’s late rounders could quietly change the team and increase the betting value. Fifth-round cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (Florida) and safety Dante Trader Jr. Unless Jalen Ramsey is traded, Marshall could be competing for meaningful snaps sooner than expected. He fits Miami’s press coverage scheme and can help the Dolphins’ pass defense.

The sixth-round runner, Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State), is a bruising complement to Miami’s speedy backfield. He could get some short-yardage or goal-line work, and the Dolphins’ red-zone efficiency, which was a problem in 2024, might improve. Bettors tracking Miami’s touchdowns should track Gordon’s preseason use.

A developmental pick, seventh-round quarterback Quinn Ewers (Texas) has an arm. He won’t affect the 2025 odds unless a Tua Tagovailoa injury occurs, but his presence could fuel speculation about Miami’s long-term QB plans, potentially impacting futures markets beyond this season.

A Measured Approach with Betting Implications

It won’t put the Dolphins in contention, but it corrects some serious flaws. Grant and Savanna might stabilize the trenches, while Marshall and Trader would provide much-needed secondary depth. Both Gordon and Ewers have intriguing upside, though they may have limited immediate impact.

What this means for bettors is patience. Preseason performances – particularly along the offensive line and in the defensive backfield – will show if these rookies can move the needle. If the Miami line improves, go for the over on Tagovailoa’s passing yards or the Dolphins’ win total. Defending props such as sacks or opponent rushing can become appealing if Grant lives up to his first-round billing.

The Dolphins’ draft was not spectacular, but it was purposeful. Even marginal improvements could tip the odds in a tight AFC East. Watch closely – these rookies could be the key to Miami’s success in 2025.