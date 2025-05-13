Sports jerseys are a special part of being an athlete and a fan. Jerseys unify more than just the team, but the entire community that supports them. With that in mind, Vegas Insider wanted to know which teams dominate the game when it comes to fashion trends and fan engagement. If the below data interests you and you would like to use it for an upcoming article then please kindly backlink your piece to the source blog: https://www.vegasinsider.com/ most-fashionable-sports-fans- in-america/

According to our data, the top 10 most popular NFL team jerseys to wear are:

San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams

Each with two teams in the top 20, California and Pennsylvania are the most fashionable states for sports merchandise.

The San Francisco 49ers come out on top with an impressive online presence and social buzz, attracting 1.7 million searches and 7,763 posts on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers lead with the most fan posts on Instagram at 7,964.

When it comes to the most popular sports jerseys, Dallas Cowboys jerseys are fan favorites – leading search queries with a total of 1.9 million.

As for merchandise, the Detroit Lions come out on top. The Lions attract the most searches for team merch with 1.2 million between 2024 and 2025.

Despite winning two Super Bowls, the Philadelphia Eagles only rank 9th for the most fashionable in the league. With only 221,300 online searches, Eagles jerseys are the least popular out of the top 10.

And lagging behind in online merch and fashion traffic, trends show that the Indiana Colts haven’t quite captured the same interest as the rest of the league. Scoring 3.6 out of 100, the Indiana Colts are the least fashionable team in the NFL.