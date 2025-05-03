It’s been a week, and the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. I know, I know, draft grades a week after the draft is silly, and you need time to see how everything plays out.

Agree!

That said, Draft Grades are harmless fun, and I am all about fun.

So, below are my 2025 grades for the Miami Dolphins’ 2025 draft.

Round 1, Pick #13: DT- Kenneth Grant: B

I know there is a wide range of opinions about this pick (not from Dolphins fans but from non-Dolphins fans who have no dog in the fight). Grant is exactly what Miami needed, given Miami’s lack of quality on the defensive line heading into the draft. Grant is a physical freak at 6’4″ and 331 lbs who is super athletic for his size. He is a high-character guy off the field, which Miami also needs to add to their locker room to help change the culture. I know there is a debate about taking a nose tackle this high in Round 1, as this is a position that, in some ways, is being phased out of the game, as Warren Sharpe’s team has stated numerous times. While that is not necessarily wrong, the Grant pick makes a lot of sense for this Dolphins team at this moment in time, which needed defensive line help and some toughness. I believe Grant is a high-floor/high-ceiling guy, and I would be stunned if he is a bust.

Round 2, Pick #37: G/T- Jonah Savaiinaea: B-

This grade has less to do with the player and more to do with the trade. If Miami took Savaiinaea at pick 48, where they were picking in Round 2, then this is an A+ pick. But what they gave up in the trade was a 3rd rounder (Pick #98) and a 4th (Pick #135), so you must factor that in. Anyone who doesn’t is being disengenuous and is a bad-faith actor.

The player, Savaiinaea, looks to be fantastic and will be a plug-n-play guard day one, and will be an upgrade over Liam Eichenberg.

But when you give up what Miami gave up, there are things you have to factor in.

a) Savaiinaea cannot wait until year 3 or 4 to figure out the NFL game, like Austin Jackson did. If Savaiinaea comes out of the gate slow and has growing pains that last a year or two, this is a bad trade.

b) Tate Ratledge, who plays guard, was picked at #57 in Round 2. Miami could have stayed at pick #48, just taken Ratledge, and held onto their picks in Rounds 3 and 4. If that is the case, then this is a bad trade.

c) Even if Savaiinaea is a good, solid player, if Ratledge is a superstar who will go to Pro Bowls and be named All-Pro, then this is a bad trade.

So, needless to say, Savaiinaea is under a lot of pressure now. He must show the world he is worth what Miami gave up to get him.

Did he ask for that? NO!

But that is his reality.

The last two players taken at the top of Round 2, who ended up playing guard, were Robert Hunt and Liam Eichenberg. Savaiinaea must be more “HUNT” and less “LIAM” at the bare minimum, and even that may not be enough.

Round 5, Pick #143: DT- Jordan Phillips: A+

Miami’s best overall pick in this draft when you factor in the round they got him and what he brings to the table. Phillips is 6’2″ and 312 lbs and one strong SOB. He isn’t going to give you much in the way of a pass rush, but as a nose tackle/defensive tackle, who the hell cares? I don’t want those guys to get sacks, I want those guys to tie up blockers, and stuff the run. Many thought Phillips would go in late Round 3 or in Round 4. He fell to Miami in Round 5, and as value alone, that makes that pick a home run. Then you factor in that Miami’s defensive line is still a mess (even after drafting Grant on day one of the draft), Phillips gives Miami (hopefully) some quality depth, as I think there is a strong chance Phillips will push Benito Jones as the primary backup as an interior defensive lineman.

This is by far Miami’s best pick in the draft on paper, right after the draft!

Round 5, Pick #150: CB Jason Marshall Jr- D

To me, this feels like Miami drafting a CB for the sake of taking one. The traits are there; he looks the part and has the length and height. But then you watch the tape, and it’s bowling shoe ugly. Poor tackler, drops easy interceptions, and is bad against the play-action pass. He will get a golden opportunity because Miami’s cornerback room is by far the worst in the NFL and downright awful. Even if Miami signs a veteran corner or two in the coming weeks and months, it will be a big uphill battle for Marshall to make the roster and see the field. Can he beat out Ethan Bonner or Storm Duck? We will see.

Round 5, Pick #155: Safety Dante Trader Jr- D

See the pick above. Miami lost both starting safeties and signed two career backups as free agents. I think, like with the Marshall pick, we should come out of this draft with a safety, so they take one here for the sake of taking one, which I don’t see as smart business. Trader Jr is an undersized safety who isn’t the fastest guy in the world. He will be competing with Patrick McMorris to be Miami’s 4th or 5th safety. Can he be more than that? Sure, anything is possible, but I find it unlikely. Trader does have good instincts and was a top-rated lacrosse player coming out of high school. Again, with Miami being so thin at Safety, losing their two starters, if Trade can beat out McMorris and contribute on special teams, he will get a roster spot.

Round 6, Pick #179: RB, Ollie Gordon II- B

A sneaky good selection by the Dolphins in Round 6 here as 2023 Ollie Gordon was probably a 2nd round pick. After a rough 2024 (mostly not his fault), he falls to round 6. The talent is there, and what is unique about him in Miami is that he isn’t your typical Mike McDaniel “speed” guy. He is a bit more of a thumper who runs a 4.6 40-yard dash. In Miami, if he can beat out Alexander Mattison to be Miami’s #3 RB in year one, that would be a huge plus for Ollie. If I had to bet a dollar, I would bet this was a Chris Grier pick and not a Mike McDaniel pick, meaning I question how much Mike McDaniel will actually use him. Overall, though, I think it’s a solid pick because Ollie is extremely talented. In 2023, for Oklahoma St, he ran for over 1,700 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 6.1. YPC.

Round 7, Pick #231: QB, Quinn Ewers– B-

He is probably the most polarizing pick in the draft because he is a quarterback and plays the same position as Tua Tagovailoa. Coming out of High School, Quinn was the #1 overall prospect in the country. At Texas, he was the winningest quarterback over the past 3 seasons in college football. He has made some big throws in big moments to win big games. He checks a lot of boxes, and after the 2023 season, many thought Quinn would be a first-round draft pick. But, more injuries in 2024, while not a bad season, but rather an up-and-down season this past year, hurt Quinn’s stock. Quinn isn’t the best athlete, and he doesn’t have the strongest arm. Then, factor in each year, and it appears he just can’t stay healthy and play a full season. I know many Dolphins fans have compared him to Skylar Thompson, and I think that is a bit unfair. Quinn comes in with a higher ceiling than Skylar ever had. Will he reach that potential? I don’t know. But for a 7th-round pick, it’s good risk vs reward for a guy you are truly just hoping is a long-term answer as your backup quarterback.

Round 7, Pick #253: DT, Zeek Biggers– C+

Chris Grier triple-downed on the defensive tackle positions, and Biggers is a nice late-round, end-of-draft selection. Again, not a pass rusher in any way, just a lengthy big defensive tackle Miami can use as a depth piece. I’m not sure he will be anything more than that, and for a 7th-round pick, that is ok, but also that won’t garner a high grade either.

OVERALL GRADE: C

I think Miami went into this draft with a plan to beef up the trenches, especially on the defensive line, and they executed that plan. They are a bigger and more physical team after this draft. Ollie Gordon and Quinn Ewers are big-name college players, and Miami getting them is a bit of a steal on some level, so upside there with both. Will they hit that upside? Don’t know. But worth the risk. The big thing with this draft is the two trades Miami made. Adding a 3rd round pick next year is nice, but Miami had so many holes on this roster that making that trade is head-scratching. And this whole notion “nobody Miami picked there will help them this year” is beyond silly. Then why draft anyone at all? And will anyone Miami selects in Rd 3 next year help them? Lazy logic!

And the trade-up in Round 2 will be judged on many factors, but again, with so many holes on this roster, Miami gave up a lot. This all has to be factored in when giving the grades out.

This was a two-player draft for Miami. If Grant and Savaiinaea are good, that is what will be remembered. Jordan Phillips has a chance to be a rotational piece who sees the field. The rest of the picks, I would be very surprised if they see the field in year one or two, if I am honest.